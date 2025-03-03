Hands-free, wearable communication device supports care team members with fast and reliable collaboration

PORTAGE, Mich., March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced the launch of the Sync Badge, a hands-free, wearable device designed to enhance communication and collaboration in the fast-paced environment of hands-on patient care.

The Sync Badge allows care team members to use voice commands to seamlessly connect with the entire care team across units and roles, helping drive fast and reliable communication.

The Sync Badge allows care team members to use voice commands to seamlessly connect with the entire care team across units and roles, helping drive fast and reliable communication. As nursing shortages continue(1) and healthcare environments remain unpredictable and demanding, the Sync Badge can help simplify workflows and connect care teams to essential people and information.

"We strive to support the safety and wellbeing of care team members by designing intuitive solutions to help make their lives easier," said Scott Sagehorn, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Acute Care business. "The Sync Badge bridges gaps to ensure care team members remain hands-on where they're needed most – with their patients."

The Sync Badge offers advanced features that help enhance efficiency and communication in dynamic, hands-on patient care environments, including:

Hands-free communication with wake word: Care team members can wake up the Sync Badge by saying, "Okay Vocera," and use voice commands to reach contacts by name, role, group or extension. The Sync Badge can also be used to urgently broadcast to team members for assistance or to assemble a rapid response group.

Care team members can wake up the Sync Badge by saying, "Okay Vocera," and use voice commands to reach contacts by name, role, group or extension. The Sync Badge can also be used to urgently broadcast to team members for assistance or to assemble a rapid response group. Dedicated panic button: In an emergency, team members can request help quickly by pressing the dedicated panic button. Security and safety personnel can see the staff member's name and location, hear what's happening and communicate directly if the situation allows.

In an emergency, team members can request help quickly by pressing the dedicated panic button. Security and safety personnel can see the staff member's name and location, hear what's happening and communicate directly if the situation allows. Do Not Disturb (DND) mode and urgent call breakthrough: To enable focus on critical patient care tasks, care team members can enter DND mode for 5, 10, 15 or 30 minutes – or an undefined duration. Escalation paths can be configured so a normal-priority call will automatically route to another user, or an urgent call can break through.

To enable focus on critical patient care tasks, care team members can enter DND mode for 5, 10, 15 or 30 minutes – or an undefined duration. Escalation paths can be configured so a normal-priority call will automatically route to another user, or an urgent call can break through. Integration with connected devices and software platforms: Care team members are able to receive alarms and critical lab results or STAT order notifications directly on the Sync Badge.* Through integration with Stryker's Vocera Engage middleware, the Sync Badge can receive information from the EHR, nurse call, patient monitoring systems, medical devices, scheduling systems, connected beds, stretchers and more.

To learn more about the Sync Badge, please visit our website.

To learn more about Stryker's focus to deliver advanced digital healthcare solutions that serve to empower staff across the continuum of care, visit our website.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contact

Meghan Menz

Sr. Director, Communications

[email protected]

References

*For the U.S.: Delivery of secondary alarms requires Engage Medical Device Alarm Notification (EMDAN), FDA 510(k)-cleared middleware, part of Stryker's Vocera Engage middleware. Capabilities are based on your facility's protocols and technology configuration.

*For Canada: Delivery of secondary alarms requires Engage Medical Device Alarm Notification (EMDAN), part of Stryker's Vocera Engage middleware. Capabilities are based on your facility's protocols and technology configuration.

This information is intended solely for healthcare professionals. A healthcare professional must always rely on his or her own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular product when treating a patient and we make no recommendation or representation about any treatment or dosage. We do not dispense medical advice and recommend that healthcare professionals be trained in the use of any particular product before use. The information presented is intended to demonstrate the breadth of Stryker product offerings. A healthcare professional must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any Stryker product. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact your Stryker representative if you have questions about the availability of Stryker products in your area. Stryker Corporation or its divisions or other corporate affiliated entities own, use or have applied for the following trademarks or service marks: Stryker, Vocera. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners or holders. The absence of a product or service name or logo from this list does not constitute a waiver of Stryker's trademark or other intellectual property rights concerning that name or logo.

SOURCE Stryker