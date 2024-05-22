TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Representatives of the SFCanada 2024 Conference joined Sofia Petrossian, Director, Structured Finance, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate Structured Finance Canada's 2024 conference.

With more than 370 member institutions comprising accounting firms, broker/dealers, diversified financial intermediaries, investors, issuers, IT vendors, law firms, mortgage insurers, other small financial institutions, rating agencies, servicers, and trustees, SFA is the leading voice for the securitization industry.

SFA is focused on helping grow the real economy and improving the lives of individuals, families, businesses, and communities across the nation; helping make credit more affordable and available to people who need it to finance some of life's biggest goals — education, car purchases, starting a business, buying a home — or reduce their debt through consolidation loans; safeguarding essential protections for consumers and the financial system; facilitating valuable dialogue among the financial services market, its practitioners, policymakers and the broader public; and recognizing that all finance entails risk, but it should not involve recklessness.

