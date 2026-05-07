OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Emergencies can challenge the way people and communities cope, and the mental health impacts can be long-lasting. To help community organizations and service providers plan for and respond to these needs, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced $1.2 million to strengthen mental health and psychosocial supports in emergency settings. This announcement comes during National Emergency Preparedness Week (May 3-9, 2026).

This funding will help four organizations expand mental health and psychosocial resources and strengthen training. Recognizing that emergencies affect people differently, these organizations will deliver tailored supports for young people, older adults, first responders and other essential workers, and the broader public. Funding recipients include:

Canadian Red Cross -- $650,000 to expand Psychological First Aid training for up to 6,000 people involved with community-based organizations and service providers, and create a toolkit to help them understand mental health impacts and integrate psychosocial supports into emergency plans.

-- to expand Psychological First Aid training for up to 6,000 people involved with community-based organizations and service providers, and create a toolkit to help them understand mental health impacts and integrate psychosocial supports into emergency plans. Jack.org -- $250,000 to expand Educator Hub resources by creating classroom-ready, trauma-informed lesson plans that equip educators and youth-serving professionals to support young people (ages 14 to 25) during and after emergencies.

-- to expand Educator Hub resources by creating classroom-ready, trauma-informed lesson plans that equip educators and youth-serving professionals to support young people (ages 14 to 25) during and after emergencies. McMaster University -- $198,700 to build on existing mental health resources available through the Canadian Emergency Response Psychosocial Support Network (CanEMERG) by developing literacy tools and increasing awareness of these resources.

-- to build on existing mental health resources available through the Canadian Emergency Response Psychosocial Support Network (CanEMERG) by developing literacy tools and increasing awareness of these resources. Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health (Canadian Academy of Geriatric Psychiatry) -- $100,000 to develop practical, evidence-informed resources for healthcare providers and caregivers to support older adults before, during and after emergencies.

Supporting the social, emotional and psychological wellbeing of people and communities is foundational to building resilience and strengthening their ability to prevent, withstand and recover from emergencies.

Quotes

"Emergencies like wildfires, floods and extreme weather events, can change lives in an instant, often leaving not only physical damage but also invisible, lasting impacts on mental health. In those moments, access to mental health and psychosocial supports is critical to helping people cope and recover. By supporting organizations like the ones we've announced today, we're helping communities respond with compassion--so people can get the help they need, when they need it, and rebuild stronger."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Emergencies do not only damage homes, roads, and infrastructure. They affect people, families, and communities in deeply personal ways. This funding will help strengthen the mental health and psychosocial supports people need before, during, and after a crisis, so communities can respond with care, recover with dignity, and build greater resilience for the future."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies

Economic Development Canada

"During difficult periods in an emergency – such as evacuating your home because of a wildfire – strong, community-based mental health supports make a real difference. Our government is proud to support the development of tools and resources that offer people and communities a lifeline for coping, connection and recovery, when they need it most."

Maggie Chi

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

"Emergencies don't just impact infrastructure--they take a real toll on people's mental health and well-being. That's why this $1.2 million investment is so important. By supporting organizations that provide tailored, evidence-based mental health and psychosocial supports, we are helping communities across Canada better prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies. During National Emergency Preparedness Week, this work is a reminder that building resilience starts with supporting people."

Anthony Housefather

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience

"The impacts of a disaster can sometimes be unseen and go far beyond damaged property or structures. We know from experience that mental health and psychosocial support during an emergency or disaster is as important as helping people meet their basic physical needs. The Canadian Red Cross is grateful for this funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada to help us provide the Strengthening Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Preparedness in Emergencies program. Through the program, practical, inclusive, and accessible mental health and psychosocial training, tools, and resources will be available to help the communities that need it most."

Conrad Sauvé

President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

"Young people's mental health is deeply impacted by climate change and emergencies, as they navigate displacement, eco-anxiety, and the pressures of a digital world that can feel hopeless. We need to be there with resources that address these emerging challenges. Through Jack Intersections: Mental Health in a Changing World, we're equipping educators to teach youth the skills to talk about these challenges safely, connect to support, and use strategies that protect their mental health and foster a sense of hope and purpose."

Michael Braithwaite

President & CEO, Jack.org

"Older adults are often among those most affected by emergencies, yet their mental health needs are often overlooked. This funding will allow us to develop practical, evidence-informed tools to help healthcare providers, caregivers, and older adults themselves recognize distress, respond with confidence, and access the supports needed to mitigate impacts and support recovery."

Claire Checkland

Executive Director, Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health

"As Canadians face increasing environmental and global uncertainty, there is an urgent need for easily accessible, evidence-informed mental health and wellbeing tools that can support the needs of individuals and communities affected by emergencies and disasters. CanEMERG, a website being rapidly adopted across the country, stands at the forefront of these efforts to assist all Canadians during their time of greatest need."

Margaret McKinnon, PhD CPsych

Homewood Research Chair in Mental Health and Trauma and Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences at McMaster University

Quick facts

Psychosocial supports include non-medical supports that promote mental health and wellbeing. These supports can include helping people understand and use healthcare and community services, advocating for basic services and security, and supporting community networks, social groups, and social service organizations. These supports are most needed in the aftermath of emergencies and traumatic events.

Canada continues to take a range of actions to support mental health and wellbeing, including in the context of emergencies. This includes supporting the development of mental health resources, providing guidance on the mental health impacts of evacuations and wildfires, as well as addressing recommendations in the 2020 Mass Casualty Commission report.

Everyone reacts differently to an emergency. If these feelings are overwhelming or persist for a long time, reach out for help. Visit Canada.ca/mental-health to access mental health and substance use supports.

Associated links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Guillaume Bertrand, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]