Strong economic foundations with world-class educational and healthcare institutions: this year's 'Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers' are announced

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - In a region rich with history and home to world-class research facilities, hospitals, and post-secondary institutions, it's hardly surprising that employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area are looking to the future and investing in their employees. That's the message from the winners of this year's Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers (2025) competition, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"A skilled workforce is required to drive a diversified economy," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "One of the hallmarks of this year's winners is investing in professional development at all stages of employees' careers. This year's winners prioritize opportunities for upskilling and reskilling to ensure they are equipped for future needs."

With strong economic foundations rooted in manufacturing, the Hamilton-Niagara area is leveraging close partnerships with the region's world-class colleges and universities to ensure employees have the skills for tomorrow's economy. The result is an array of technology leaders that are creating world-class products and services with highly trained employees in the Hamilton-Niagara area.

The focus on skills improvement can also be seen in the region's public sector employers, which include healthcare authorities, universities and colleges, and local government administration. In each of these fields, local employers are investing in skills upgrading to deliver services more efficiently – and building more durable careers for their employees.

Now in its 18th edition, Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies in the Hamilton-Niagara area. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Any employer, private or public sector, with its head office or principal place of business in the Hamilton-Niagara area may apply for this competition.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers each year to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers (2025) was announced today in a special magazine published online in the Hamilton Spectator and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

