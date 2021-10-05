MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - StromVolt Americas, a Canadian company, is proud to announce that it has signed agreements with Taiwan-based Delta Electronics to build the first lithium-ion cell factory in Canada. StromVolt will be the first North American firm to fully own such a facility along with the rights to develop and scale up this critical technology.

"StromVolt's agreements with Delta Electronics are a landmark opportunity for North American cell manufacturing. StromVolt would gain, through this close cooperation, the cell technology, extensive in-person support for the factory construction and the sale of brand-new machinery. The partnership drastically reduces the timeline for the factory to become operational and eliminates the uncertainty for such an ambitious project." says Maxime Vidricaire, CEO of StromVolt.

"Delta has a successful and longstanding relationship with StromVolt. We look forward to working closely with StromVolt to make their vision a reality. This endeavor is in line with Delta's corporate mission, 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow'. Our cutting-edge lithium-ion technology currently supports energy storage systems in green buildings, renewable energy power plants and other major applications worldwide.", says Ted Shyy, General Manager, Components Business Group at Delta Electronics, Inc.

The Missing Link to Complete North America's EV Supply Chain

North America has all the critical minerals to fully convert to EVs, but the absence of lithium-ion cell technology and know-how means that EV manufacturers are currently facing shortages and an overdependence on foreign players. StromVolt has secured this vital cell manufacturing expertise and will apply it to foster a local supply chain, linking mining projects directly to the booming EV sector.

StromVolt has identified the province of Quebec as the location for the first factory: "Quebec's clear aspirations to become a leader in lithium-ion batteries, along with its abundance of minerals, renewable energy and cutting-edge research make it the ideal hub for the first Canadian cell factory. These assets will allow StromVolt to produce the cleanest and most secure cell on the market" concludes Mr. Vidricaire.

StromVolt will also partner with battery recyclers to integrate recovered minerals into its cell production. This vision for the "circular battery supply chain" offers a path towards sustainable EV manufacturing that increasingly relies on the resources from older EVs, eventually phasing out the need for mining.

Experts agree Canada is well positioned to be a key player at the forefront of the EV revolution, but serious investments need to happen now. StromVolt's announcement marks a significant leap forward in this pursuit.

About StromVolt

StromVolt is a Canadian company with the mission of securing North's America's EV revolution. In response to the growing lithium cell shortages, StromVolt is building Canada's first cell factory harnessing cutting edge proprietary know-how and technology. StromVolt's landmark factory will run on clean energy and source from local mining projects, achieving a significant leap towards a circular, self-reliant and resilient North American EV supply chain.

www.stromvolt.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of power and thermal management solutions. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change.

For further information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Les services de réputation Syrus Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Geneviève Lambert-Rouleau, Advisor, C. 514 513 9331, [email protected]

Related Links

syrusreputation.com

