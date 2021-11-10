MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - StromVolt Americas is proud to announce it is the first lithium-ion cell manufacturer to join Accelerate, Canada's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) supply chain alliance.

Mr. Robert Kunihiro, StromVolt's director of strategy, has also been appointed to the organization's board of directors to help steer the accelerated development of an integrated North American ZEV supply chain that leverages Canada's strengths and resources.

"While Canada has everything to become a leader in the global ZEV space, there are still key segments of the value chain that require thoughtful, cohesive development to ensure we meet, but also collectively reap the benefits of the increasing ZEV demand," says Maxime Vidricaire, CEO of StromVolt.

"StromVolt and Accelerate are united in our belief that working with our peers to help build a strong circular economy that creates synergies between mining, refining, cell manufacturing, and recycling is key to accelerating the energy transition. We are excited to be part of the Accelerate journey and look forward to helping define the North American ZEV landscape. Robert's extensive experience in the North American automotive industry and its related agencies, including his time as a board member of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association (APMA) and his work with the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing, make him a strategic addition to the team," added Mr. Vidricaire.

"Accelerate members, like StromVolt, are crucial to the long-term competitiveness of Canada's auto industry," said Matthew Fortier, Accelerate CEO. "As a Canadian battery cell manufacturer committed to sourcing metals and minerals from local mining projects, StromVolt is a welcome addition to our roster of members from across the entire ZEV supply chain. We look forward to working together to ensure that Canada realizes its potential of becoming a global ZEV leader."

A strong, domestic ZEV supply chain will provide a significant economic opportunity for Canada's ZEV industry by making the best of our mineral riches and enabling us to stay at the cutting edge of the EV revolution.

About StromVolt

StromVolt is a Canadian company with the mission of securing North's America's EV revolution. In response to the growing lithium cell shortages, StromVolt is building Canada's first cell factory harnessing cutting edge proprietary know-how and technology. StromVolt's landmark factory will run on clean energy and source from local mining projects, achieving a significant leap towards a circular, self-reliant and resilient North American EV supply chain.

www.stromvolt.com

About Accelerate

Accelerate, Canada's ZEV supply chain alliance, was launched to help Canada leverage its strengths and experience to become a global ZEV leader as the world shifts to net-zero and zero-emissions vehicles. Bringing together companies and organizations from across the ZEV landscape – from mining to mobility, R&D to commercialization, and vehicle assembly to infrastructure – with labour unions, ENGOs, researchers and post-secondary institutions, Accelerate is a forum for members to collaborate, strategize and advance priorities that will support the accelerated development of a ZEV supply chain in Canada. For more information and a full list of Accelerate members, visit acceleratezev.ca.

