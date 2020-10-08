Striking New MDX Interior Design Teased Ahead of Global Debut

The MDX Prototype will showcase the complete transformation of MDX's seven-passenger interior to reflect its elevated status as the flagship of the Acura lineup, featuring a striking design, rich and authentic materials, and an array of signature new Acura technologies.

The reimagined MDX cabin, previewed in a video released today, sets a new high-watermark for Acura interior design and craftsmanship, communicating performance and sophistication in every detail. The new wider and lower instrument panel, designed for both elegance and a clear view of the road ahead, compliments the new look of MDX and is accented with authentic open-pore wood and hand-wrapped leather with French stitching.

Next-generation Acura sport seats offer a more sculpted form with curvilinear quilting in all three rows, along with gradient perforation, and high-contrast stitching and piping. First-class seating comfort, afforded by a wider body design, is enhanced with multi-mode front-seat massage functionality.

Signature Acura technologies debuting in the new MDX Prototype will include the Acura Precision Cockpit™ all-digital driver's meter, an ultra-wide full-HD center display, and a next-level, 25-speaker "Signature Edition" ELS Studio 3D® premium audio system with integrated LED ambient lighting.

Coming on the heels of the highly successful Acura RDX and the just-launched 2021 TLX sport sedan, the all-new MDX will represent the brand's most ambitious and far-reaching product redesign since the launch of the second-generation NSX hybrid electric supercar.

About Acura Canada

Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX luxury flagship sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include 51 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca .

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]

Related Links

www.honda.ca

