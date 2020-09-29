Striking Dominion workers call out billionaire Galen Weston in new TV ad

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Striking workers at Loblaw Co. owned Dominion stores call on billionaire Loblaw Chairman Galen Weston to pay employees a living wage and to stop the overuse of part-time employees to do full-time work in a new ad, launched on Newfoundland television and Facebook today.

"These are the people who are living with the consequences of Galen Weston's decision to allow more than 80% of Dominion workers to be classified as part-time and to pay the vast majority less than $15 an hour, while Loblaw is on track to earn more than $1 billion dollars this year. The numbers speak clearly and so do our members in this new ad," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

The 1,400 Dominion workers, members of Unifor Local 597, have been on strike since August 22, 2020. From March to September, during the first wave of COVID-19, the Weston family's net worth increased a whopping $1.6 billion dollars.

"Loblaw is a Canadian retail giant, owned by one of the country's richest families, yet its workers are struggling to make ends meet with precarious jobs that offer low-pay and limited benefits," said Unifor Local 597 President Carolyn Wrice.

In the ad Unifor asks the public to make the 'Customer's Choice' by signing a petition to support the workers at unifor.org/customerschoice.

The new ad is available for unrestricted media use here.

