Strike begins at Arbutus Club

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 200 unionized workers at Vancouver's exclusive Arbutus Club have begun job action for fair wages.

"The affordability crisis is front and centre with this labour dispute," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The Arbutus Club caters to the city's wealthiest clientele. Surely it can afford to pay the employees a decent, liveable wage."

The club, which charges tens of thousands of dollars in initiation fees, includes high-profile elites such as Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini.

"We encourage the members at the Arbutus Club to contact the board and the CEO to demand fair wages for the people who provide them with top quality service," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "This dispute can end tomorrow with a fair offer from the employer."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in Negotiations broke off on April 25 when the parties hit an impasse on wages, which have fallen far behind inflation and the rapidly rising cost of living in Metro Vancouver.

Unifor Local 3000 represents more than 200 union members at the club, working as food servers, lifeguards, maintenance staff, laundry attendants and more.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).