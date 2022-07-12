Strike averted, tentative deal reached at VIA Rail

A strike deadline for July 11, 2022 was announced last Thursday, in an effort to give the public ample notice and an opportunity to make alternative arrangements for travel. Rail services will continue, pending ratification votes.

"Fighting back against the concessions that VIA proposed wasn't easy, but the resolve, commitment and solidarity of our VIA Rail members, helped the bargaining committees to push forward and achieve this tentative agreement," said Scott Doherty, Lead Negotiator and Executive Assistant to the National President. "I want to thank our members and the travelling public for their patience and support, while we continued to negotiate past the strike deadline to achieve this agreement. Without them this deal would not have been possible."

Details of the new contract will be released once a deal has been ratified by members.

Unifor represents more than 2,000 maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff at VIA Rail.

