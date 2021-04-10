Strike averted as Thunder Bay paramedics reach tentative agreement

The new four-year tentative agreement covers 108 paramedics who work in the City of Thunder Bay, the busiest region in the province for paramedic services on a per-capita basis.

During the pandemic, the paramedics stepped up to conduct COVID-19 testing and administer vaccination shots to the public in addition to providing daily life-saving services.

"The bargaining committee worked to ensure that this tentative agreement recognizes the dedication and significant role our members play in delivering life-saving care to the people of Thunder Bay," said Rob Moquin, Unit Chair for Unifor Local 39-11 City Paramedics. "While more work needs to be done, important gains were made to begin to close the gap between paramedics and other emergency service workers."

Details of the collective agreement will not be released prior to ratification. Members will vote on the new contract in the coming days.

