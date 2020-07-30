Strike averted as Dominion store workers reach tentative agreement

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 597 and Loblaw Companies Limited have reached a tentative collective agreement, avoiding strike action at Dominion stores across Newfoundland.

"These members have shown their character on the frontline of the pandemic and throughout the bargaining process as they united to improve working standards," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "Unifor has and will continue the fight to raise the bar for essential retail workers."

Details of the collective agreement will not be released prior to ratification. Member votes on the new contract will take place in the coming days.

"I want to thank the bargaining committee for their hard work and the public for showing their support for the workers," said Unifor Local 597 President Carolyn Wrice. "Our members look forward to continuing to play a vital role in their communities."

