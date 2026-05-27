OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario communities will receive funding to develop, upgrade, and expand their public transit services following a federal investment of more than $1.2 million from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

These investments will help communities across Ontario to modernize and expand local transit services by strengthening service reliability, accessibility, and the overall user experience. Planned improvements include purchasing new vehicles, including accessible vehicles, transit shelters, upgraded scheduling technologies, and the enhancement of on-demand transit services. In some communities, funding will support feasibility studies to better understand and improve current transit service and identify opportunities to establish new transit services.

By strengthening public transit, these investments will help connect residents to local businesses, workplaces, schools, healthcare services, and enable residents to complete their day-to-day activities.

Quotes

"Investments of this kind strengthen public transit services that rural and remote communities depend on every day. They go beyond improving transit services--they are about building stronger, more connected communities, and ensuring people can access opportunities, services, and supports close to home."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada,

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Backgrounder: Strengthening Rural Transit Across Ontario Communities

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $1,207,501 in eleven projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stocks, it also provides funding for fixed infrastructure that enhances access to public transit.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF consists of two funding streams: the Planning and Design Projects stream which supports the planning and design activities of a transit system and the Capital Projects stream which supports the purchasing of public transit assets such as vehicles and supporting infrastructure. Both streams are currently closed.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing funding for public transit to support making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]