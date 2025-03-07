OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Revenue Agency & Employment and Social Development Canada

The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Minister of National Revenue and the Honorable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, today issued the following statement regarding the establishment of a data-sharing arrangement between the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the Labour Program at Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC):

"We are pleased to inform you that the CRA and the Labour Program at ESDC have signed an Information Sharing Arrangement (ISA) to facilitate inspections and enforcement in the federally regulated road transportation sector. Included in Budget 2024, this initiative is in line with our ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance in the trucking industry.

At this stage, this arrangement allows the CRA to receive relevant information from the Labour Program to support CRA's existing compliance activities in this sector. It represents the first step toward a broader information-sharing framework that will further support and maximize compliance and enforcement activities by both the CRA and Labour Program.

Both the CRA and the Labour Program recognize the importance of addressing worker misclassification, wage theft, and non-compliance with tax laws respectively. We will fight against unfair labour practices to help workers receive the protections they are entitled to under the Canada Labour Code, and we will enforce compliance with tax obligations under the Income Tax Act.

The establishment of the ISA is part of the CRA's commitment to protect the fairness and integrity of Canada's tax system for all individuals and businesses, which includes initiatives such as the personal services business (PSB) pilot project. This pilot analyzed the business practices of potential PSBs and the businesses that hire them while educating participants on their tax obligations. The CRA has recently completed the second phase of the pilot and has published the findings at canada.ca/personal-services-business-pilot.

This ISA between the CRA and the Labour Program marks a significant step forward in maintaining a fair and equitable trucking industry that provides dignity to workers. By sharing data effectively, we are not only upholding integrity but also reinforcing our commitment to fostering a level playing field for all businesses."

Contacts

Alain Mukeba

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of National Revenue

[email protected]

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

John Fragos

Senior Communications Advisor & Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

[email protected]

Media Relations Office

Employment and Social Development Canada

819-994-5559

[email protected]

SOURCE Government of Canada