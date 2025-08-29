LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - By fostering international collaboration and ensuring Canadian access to world‑class space missions, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is advancing scientific excellence and helping build a stronger, more innovative Canada.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced today close to $2.8 million in research grants to 14 Canadian post‑secondary institutions. These investments will help scientists explore deep questions – from understanding the origins of life to unlocking secrets of our solar system and the universe. They also reinforce Canada's role as a global player in space research and innovation.

Grants to Canadian post-secondary institutions across the country include:

AstroSat mission : $136,000 to McGill University , University of Alberta and University of Calgary . Canadian researchers will be studying a wide range of astrophysical phenomena, including hot, high-energy objects in the universe like young stars and black holes.

: to , and . Canadian researchers will be studying a wide range of astrophysical phenomena, including hot, high-energy objects in the universe like young stars and black holes. James Webb Space Telescope ( Webb ) Cycle 3 : $1.4 million to Dalhousie University , Saint Mary's University , Western University , Université de Montréal, University of Toronto , University of Victoria and York University for 16 projects. Canadian astronomers will be able to search for the first stars and galaxies created after the Big Bang to better understand how galaxies, stars and planets are born and evolve over time, explore distant worlds and study our solar system.

: to , , , Université de Montréal, , and for 16 projects. Canadian astronomers will be able to search for the first stars and galaxies created after the Big Bang to better understand how galaxies, stars and planets are born and evolve over time, explore distant worlds and study our solar system. Research Opportunities in Space Science (ROSS) Cycle 3 : $1.1 million to Bishop's University , Saint Mary's University , Université de Sherbrooke , University of Lethbridge , University of Toronto , University of Waterloo and Western University . It will enable the advancements of science and technology through space research and by enhancing the involvement of Canadian researchers in several international missions.

: to , , Université de , , University of , and . It will enable the advancements of science and technology through space research and by enhancing the involvement of Canadian researchers in several international missions. X‑ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM): $100,000 to Saint Mary's University and University of Waterloo . Led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), XRISM is an international space mission that studies extreme events in space and furthers our understanding of the universe. With XRISM, new technologies have opened a new horizon in X‑ray astronomy.

"Canada's investments in astronomy and planetary science are a powerful catalyst for scientific advancement and innovation. These strategic commitments will empower Canadian researchers with the tools and opportunities they need to develop world-class expertise, driving cutting-edge discoveries and technological breakthroughs right here at home. The Government of Canada remains steadfast in its dedication to building a resilient, forward-looking economy – one that positions Canada as a global leader in scientific research and innovation."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

AstroSat is India's first multi‑wavelength astronomy satellite, offering simultaneous X‑ray, ultraviolet and optical data. Canada contributed the three sensitive detectors for the Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (UVIT) instrument on board AstroSat.

first multi‑wavelength astronomy satellite, offering simultaneous X‑ray, ultraviolet and optical data. contributed the three sensitive detectors for the Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (UVIT) instrument on board AstroSat. Webb is the most powerful infrared observatory ever built, probing cosmic history from the first galaxies to planetary systems that may host life. Canada contributed the Fine Guidance Sensor and Near‑Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) to Webb , guaranteeing a share of observing time for Canadian researchers.

is the most powerful infrared observatory ever built, probing cosmic history from the first galaxies to planetary systems that may host life. contributed the Fine Guidance Sensor and Near‑Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) to , guaranteeing a share of observing time for Canadian researchers. ROSS combines several CSA funding initiatives into a single, harmonized program for the scientific community. It supports a broad range of space science investigations, from planetary studies to fundamental physics.

XRISM is a space observatory led by JAXA that takes a closer look at the hot, often violent ways that galaxies form, and stars burn out. NASA's Resolve, one of the two instruments on XRISM, was tested at the Canadian Light Source, a synchrotron facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

