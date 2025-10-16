LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - While at the Canadian Space Agency for an event with astronaut Jeremy Hansen and CSA President Lisa Campbell, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, shared the following:

"Canada will make history when CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen flies around the Moon as part of Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo missions over 50 years ago. Our country will be only the second country to ever send an astronaut around the Moon.

Artemis II truly is a once-in-a-generation moment. Canada having a seat on this mission is an opportunity to show the world what Canada can do, bring Canadians together, and inspire us all – especially young people – to dream big.

Canada has been a leader in space exploration for decades. From the original Canadarm on the Space Shuttle to Canadarm2 on the International Space Station and now Canadarm3 on Gateway – our space excellence makes us a trusted partner by space agencies around the globe.

Thousands of Canadians – scientists, engineers, technicians, and innovators – have worked hard to make Canada a key player in space. Their work helps solve real problems and brings new ideas to life.

And the impact of Canadian innovation in space goes even further. Space technologies are inherently dual-use – with the ability to serve both civilian and defence needs here on Earth. These technologies are equipping Canada with cutting-edge capabilities to meet evolving challenges in areas like security, climate resilience, and communications.

Space is a powerful engine for economic growth and a catalyst for building the workforce of tomorrow. Right now, Canada's space sector supports 25,000 jobs and contributes more than $3.2 billion annually to our economy. For every dollar invested in space, Canadian companies see a return of more than three times that in new opportunities and innovation.

Space is about our future. The global space economy is growing fast and projected to reach $2.5 trillion within the next decade. Canada's active participation in this sector is essential, not only to make our economy strong, but also to ensure our security and sovereignty."

