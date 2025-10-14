LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 16, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will highlight Canada's role in the upcoming Artemis II mission, a landmark step in humanity's return to the Moon.

She will be accompanied by CSA President Lisa Campbell and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who will share details on his training and preparation for this historic lunar mission with a group of local students.

If you would like to speak with a CSA representative, please reach out to the CSA Media Relations team. For interview requests with Minister Joly, please contact her office directly. See details below.

Date: October 16, 2025 Time: 11:40 a.m. ET What: Presentation on the Artemis II mission and remarks to media and students Who: The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister

responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Lisa Campbell, CSA President

Jeremy Hansen, CSA astronaut

The announcement will take place in the Greater Montréal area. We ask any journalists who wish to attend this media activity to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 9 a.m. on October 16, 2025: [email protected]. The announcement location will be shared with media representatives who have confirmed their presence.

The event will also be streamed on the CSA's YouTube channel and Facebook page (with simultaneous interpretation).

