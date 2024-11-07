Strengthening Canada's leadership in telecommunications technology: A new partnership with Ericsson

The $634.8 million project aims to advance 5G technology and boost R&D and wireless networking technologies in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - In today's globalized world, Canadians increasingly depend on fast and reliable wireless services in every facet of their lives. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in innovative solutions that will enhance Canada's telecommunications industry.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, finalized an investment of $79.1 million under the Strategic Innovation Fund to support Ericsson's $634.8 million project to advance 5G technologies for next-generation telecommunications networks. The project will also involve R&D work for cloud-based wireless technologies and architectures, as well as artificial intelligence and quantum computing solutions to meet the needs of customers. This work will be performed at Ericsson's facilities in Ottawa, Ontario, and Saint-Laurent, Quebec.

This partnership will bring economic benefits to the Ottawa and Montréal regions, stimulate Canada's 5G ecosystem and drive growth in the entire tech sector. The project is also expected to create 1,200 co-op student positions and more than 190 jobs and to sustain 2,400 jobs in Canada, primarily in well-paying R&D positions. And each job created in this sector creates 1.3 new jobs in the broader economy. The government is making sure that Canada remains at the forefront of telecommunications technology to meet the demands of the future.

"Fast, reliable and effective wireless telecommunications are essential to the modern economy. That is why our government is investing in next-generation technologies through its partnership with Ericsson, a global leader in this field with 71 years of deep roots in Canada. This investment will help secure Canada's position at the forefront of cutting-edge telecommunications development and deployment."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Along with being a global leader in the telecommunications sector, Ericsson has also been an outstanding member of the Kanata business community, with deep historical ties to Canada. I am pleased to see this relationship between Ericsson and Canada being strengthened with this investment, which will bolster our economy and contribute to the creation of more than 190 excellent new jobs and the maintenance of 2,400 positions for Canadian workers."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Digitalization is an incredible opportunity, and our partnership with the Canadian government, through the Strategic Innovation Fund, will accelerate the advancement of key technologies including 5G, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. This collaboration will not only bolster Canada's leadership in digital infrastructure but also benefit the entire region. By enhancing our R&D efforts in Ottawa and Montréal, we aim to stimulate Canada's 5G ecosystem and contribute to the prosperity of the entire tech sector."

– Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of the Ericsson Group

LM Ericsson, Ericsson Canada Inc.'s parent company, was founded in Sweden in 1876, and Ericsson Canada Inc. has been in operation in Canada since 1953.

in 1876, and Ericsson Canada Inc. has been in operation in since 1953. LM Ericsson has played a significant role in Canada's innovation ecosystem for over 70 years, having invested over $7 .2 billion in R&D over that period.

innovation ecosystem for over 70 years, having invested over .2 billion in R&D over that period. The Ericsson project highlighted today will enable Canada to support the development of international wireless telecommunications industry standards necessary for the future generation of telecommunications hardware, software and services.

to support the development of international wireless telecommunications industry standards necessary for the future generation of telecommunications hardware, software and services. The next generation of 5G wireless technology is expected to add $40 billion annually to Canada's economy in the next four years.

economy in the next four years. The information and communications technology sector plays an essential role in Canada's economy and provides Canadians with good middle-class jobs. Each new job created by an investment in this sector creates 1.3 new jobs in the broader Canadian economy. Every dollar spent in this sector adds almost two dollars to our economy.

economy and provides Canadians with good middle-class jobs. Each new job created by an investment in this sector creates 1.3 new jobs in the broader Canadian economy. Every dollar spent in this sector adds almost two dollars to our economy. The Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) provides major investments in innovative projects that will help grow Canada's economy for the well-being of all Canadians. SIF covers all sectors of the economy and is available to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, with the goal of supporting the Canadian innovation network.

