Strathmore Landscape Wins Provincial Awards

Strathmore was recognized with 4 awards at the Landscape Ontario Horticultural Trades Association's Awards of Excellence Ceremony, held February 4, 2021.

Casino Lac-Leamy - Excellence in Corporate Building Maintenance - Over 2 acres Faubourg Boisbriand - Excellence in Corporate Building Maintenance - Over 2 acres Centropolis Laval - Excellence in Corporate Building Maintenance - Over 2 acres Appartements Le Château - Multi Residential Maintenance - Under 2 acres

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Since 2009, Strathmore has been the proud recipient of 27 Awards of Excellence. The awards program is an initiative of Landscape Ontario Horticultural Trades Association, the largest landscape trades association in North America.

Founded in 1963, Strathmore is a third-generation family-owned company, committed to providing the highest quality service in Canada. Leading in both innovation and sustainability, Strathmore pioneered the first zero-emissions teams in Canada and introduced robotic mowers on several test projects.

Strathmore joins with several corporate clients in striving for the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Strathmore is currently in the testing stages of using electrical equipment in snow removal operations, partnering with a major heavy equipment manufacturer to use innovative electric snowplows.

Strathmore believes in cultivating relationships for the long term with commercial, institutional and municipal clients, as a national service provider in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and the maritime provinces.

Landscape Ontario Horticultural Trades Association is one of the most vibrant associations of its kind, comprised of over 2,500 members, ten sector groups and nine local chapters. Its trade mission is to promote the horticulture industry in Ontario, and its public mission is to promote the joys and benefits of green spaces. Additional details can be found at LandscapeOntario.com

Read the official press release here:

https://strathmore.pro/press-release-strathmore-recognized-for-excellence-in-landscape-maintenance-at-the-48th-landscape-ontario-awards-of-excellence/

SOURCE Strathmore Landscape

For further information: Jessica Milligan, Vice-President, Strathmore, 514 992-8010, [email protected]

Related Links

www.strathmorelandscape.ca

