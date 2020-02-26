Stratford residents to benefit from new public transit infrastructure and accessible buses

STRATFORD, ON, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in public transit infrastructure support efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation services that help Stratford residents get to work, school and essential services on time and safely back home at the end of the day.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Randy Pettapiece, MPP, Perth—Wellington on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and his Worship Dan Mathieson, Mayor of the City of Stratford, today announced funding for ten public transit infrastructure projects in the City.

All of the projects will improve Stratford's public transit fleet and supporting infrastructure. Five new conventional buses and two mobility buses will replace the aging fleet, improving the accessibility, reliability, and safety of the system for users. An additional bus will be purchased to meet the City's growing demand for public transit. The bus routes will also see improvements with the installation of 8 new accessible shelters.

Stratford's transit fleet will be equipped with an automated voice and signage system on buses that will notify passengers when each stop is approaching. Transit users will also be able to track their bus locations using a real time arrival smartphone application.

To encourage an increase in ridership on Sundays and improve access to public transit, the City of Stratford will pilot the design of new bus routes using an application-based, "on-demand" software. On Sundays, transit users will be able to request pick-up and drop-off locations at selected stops by using a smart phone app or by accessing the internet from their phone or a computer.

Together, these investments will provide residents with a more accessible and reliable bus service.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.6 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing approximately $1.4 million to the projects, while the City of Stratford is contributing more than $1 million.

"Investing in modern and accessible public transit systems is essential to building healthy, communities. Many Stratford residents rely on public transit to access local services and get around the region each day and these investments will improve the accessibility and reliability of bus services. We are working with our partners to build better public transit that contributes to cleaner, healthier and more liveable communities for our children and grandchildren.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Stratford is getting eight new buses, new bus shelters and is piloting a new online, on-demand transit service for riders. Ontario's investment of approximately $1.4 million, along with our Stratford and Federal government partners will help transit riders get around town a lot faster. This new transit will help people get to where they want to go - to work, to school, shopping, the doctors or other appointments, traveling around Stratford or home to their families."

Randy Pettapiece, MPP, Perth—Wellington on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This is a meaningful investment in our community that will not only help to modernize our transit fleet, but also improve the overall transit service for all riders in Stratford. New buses, additional shelters and an innovative on-demand pilot project will make it more accessible, more comfortable and more convenient to use public transportation in our city."

His Worship Dan Mathieson, Mayor of the City of Stratford

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Government of Ontario is providing approximately $1.4 million to ten public transit projects in Stratford .

is providing approximately to ten public transit projects in . To date, the Province has nominated more than 350 projects and continues to work closely with the federal government to secure approvals under this program. Ontario has committed to investing $144 billion in infrastructure across the province over the ten years. Use the Ontario Builds map to find projects in your community.

Stratford residents to benefit from new public transit infrastructure and accessible buses

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 10 public transit projects in Stratford, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.6 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing approximately $1.4 million while the City of Stratford is contributing more than $1 million to these projects.

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding 2019 Expansion Conventional Bus The addition of a 40 foot accessible conventional bus which will increase the capacity of the Stratford transit system. The new vehicle will be fully accessible to persons with disabilities. $228,000 $189,981 $152,019 2019 Replacement of Conventional Bus The replacement of an aging vehicle with a new, fully-accessible bus. $228,000 $189,981 $152,019 2020 Replacement Buses (2) The purchase of 2 new buses will improve transit reliability and accessibility, while reducing maintenance costs to the City. $456,001 $379,962 $304,038 2020 Replacement of one Mobility Bus The replacement of an aging mobility bus will improve transit reliability, while reducing maintenance and fuel costs to the City. The new vehicle will include updated ramps and power lifts, making them fully accessible to persons with disabilities. $40,000 $33,330 $26,670 2021 Replacement Buses (2) The purchase of 2 new buses will improve transit reliability and accessibility, while reducing maintenance costs to the City. $456,001 $379,962 $304,038 2021 Replacement of one Mobility Bus The replacement of an aging mobility bus will improve transit reliability, while reducing maintenance and fuel costs to the City. The new vehicle will include updated ramps and power lifts, making them fully accessible to persons with disabilities. $40,000 $33,330 $26,670 2019 Transit On Demand Pilot Project Software To provide timely, better quality service with the potential to increase ridership on Sundays, the design of a fixed route system for Sunday service will be developed using an "on demand" electronic system. Transit users will be able to request pick-up and drop-off locations at selected stops by using a smart phone app or by accessing the internet from their phone or a computer. $20,000 $16,665 $13,335 2020 Accessible Bus Stops with Shelters The installation of bus stop shelters will improve the quality and safety of existing and future transit system at 8 new locations by providing users shelter from the elements, while ensuring conformity to the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. Furthermore, these additional stops will increase access to and the capacity of the public transit system. $60,000 $49,995 $40,005 2019 Intelligent Transportation Systems Upgrade Stratford's transit fleet will be equipped with upgraded Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment to include an automated voice and signage system on buses that will notify passengers when each stop is approaching. The introduction of automatic vehicle location (AVL) technology will enable bus operators and transit users to track their vehicle locations using a real time arrival smartphone application. $80,000 $66,660 $53,340 2020 Fare Box System The replacement of the current transit fare box system with an updated version that will enable Stratford Transit to better capture data about ridership and revenue which will be used to improve service delivery. $70,000 $53,328 $46,673

