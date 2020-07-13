StrategyCorp Welcomes Carol Devenny and Michelle Gagnon as its Newest Senior Advisors

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - StrategyCorp announced today the expansion of its roster of experts in management consulting and strategic advisory services with the addition of Carol Devenny and Michelle Gagnon as its newest Senior Advisors.

Carol Devenny joins StrategyCorp after retiring from a 38-year career with one of Canada's 'Big Four' consulting firms, where she had been partner since 1995, including the Ottawa Office's Managing Partner from July 2012 to August 2018. In that role, Carol advised companies on valuations, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, internal controls over financial reporting (Sarbanes-Oxley Act section 404 and National Instrument 52-109 compliance) as well as risk management, internal audit, and overall business transformation.

Beyond her impressive career, Carol is recognized for her extensive support in the Ottawa community and the non-profit sector. Carol is a member of the Ottawa Community Foundation board, National Arts Centre Foundation board, and is a member of the International Women's Forum.

Michelle Gagnon joins StrategyCorp after serving for decades in a range of positions as a strategic healthcare and business sector leader. Michelle joins StrategyCorp from the Palix Foundation, an Alberta-based foundation where, as President and CEO, she led initiatives in the related areas of childhood development, addiction, and mental health. Michelle's passion for research has informed policy and practice innovations to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, communities, and populations.

Michelle boasts a proven track record of leading and motivating teams to deliver collaborative, evidence-informed solutions in complex and multi-stakeholder environments. She has worked with various public and not-for-profit sector organizations throughout her career including the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Alberta Health Services, as an Adjunct Professor at the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, and President and CEO of the Palix Foundation. She is also a co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Pemi31Therapeutics Inc., a science-forward biotech start-up focused on immune therapy for inflammatory diseases in Calgary, Alberta.

"StrategyCorp is excited to have Carol and Michelle join our Senior Advisor ranks," said Lisa Samson, Managing Principal of StrategyCorp's Ottawa office. "We know that their decades of experience in the areas of audit, finance, and Canadian and global health policy will add to StrategyCorp's ability to provide strong strategic advice to our clients."

