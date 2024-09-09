StrategyCorp Expands Ownership Group to Include New Principals Aidan Grove White and Fraser Macdonald

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - StrategyCorp is pleased to announce the expansion of its ownership group, welcoming Aidan Grove White and Fraser Macdonald as new equity Principals. As StrategyCorp enters its 30th year in business, this growth further enhances the firm's government relations services and deepens its expertise in land development.

The inclusion of Aidan and Fraser as Principals underscores the success of StrategyCorp's integrated service offering—government relations, strategic communications, and management consulting—and strengthens the company's value as Canada's most sought-after integrated strategic advisory firm.

Aidan brings significant expertise in government relations within the land and infrastructure development sectors, focusing on expediting the delivery of real estate and capital projects that face substantial challenges. His previous experience includes policy roles in the Ontario and British Columbia public services, most recently serving in Ontario's Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Earlier in his career, Aidan served as a planning advisor and water programs manager for Environmental Defence.

Fraser is a seasoned public affairs expert, lawyer, and political strategist with nearly two decades of experience in politics. His political involvement includes several high-profile roles on campaigns at all three levels of government, as well as party leadership campaigns. He is sought after by clients across a variety of sectors for his deep understanding of political strategy, which produces actionable insights and measurable impacts. Fraser has contributed political commentary to CBC, CP24, the Toronto Sun, The Line, and other Canadian publications. He was also a recipient of The Peak's Emerging Leaders Award in 2023.

StrategyCorp's leadership team is now the largest in its history, with seven Principals spanning all three service lines, serving clients across Canada and internationally. Aidan and Fraser join existing Principals Lisa Samson, Sabine Matheson, Chris Loreto, John Penner, and John Perenack.

About StrategyCorp

StrategyCorp is Canada's premier consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory services—government relations, strategic communications, and management consulting—for organizations navigating complex, highly regulated, and scrutinized environments. Find out more about how we help clients achieve success at strategycorp.com.

