GREENWICH, Conn., March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Strategic Venue Partners ("SVP" or the "Company"), a leading provider of in-building wireless infrastructure in the U.S., announced today the completion of its inaugural 4(a)2 private placement to raise $120 million of debt (the "Notes") from a syndicate of institutional investors. The capital raise will further strengthen SVP's market position and enable it to capitalize on the growing demand for mission-critical in-building wireless ("IBW") infrastructure. The fixed price Notes achieved an investment grade credit rating, representing the first long-term financing of its kind in the industry for an IBW portfolio.

"This inaugural private placement marks the latest step in SVP's continued growth and institutionalization," said Justin Marron, CEO of SVP. "The placement is also a milestone for our industry as the first of its kind long-term financing for a portfolio of in-building wireless infrastructure assets. Achieving an investment grade rating further validates the long-term value of our distinctive wireless connectivity-as-a-service model, our mission-critical infrastructure and deep venue and carrier relationships."

"This innovative financing transaction creates an attractive capital structure for SVP today, as well as providing an efficient vehicle to support its growth plans for the future, given the unique attribute that the structure is portable. SVP's business plan from day one has been to design, build, own and operate critical utility-like wireless infrastructure. It has been an exceptional twelve months for SVP, as the company welcomed several new esteemed customers while also expanding its infrastructure assets with existing customers. And this transaction highlights one of the key benefits of achieving scale in the IBW sector," said Marc H. Blair, COO and Senior Managing Director of Tiger Infrastructure Partners ("Tiger").

Tiger owns a controlling stake in SVP, and Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest owners and operators of infrastructure globally, recently became a minority equity investor in the Company.

Proceeds from the debt private placement will be used to re-finance SVP's existing wireless infrastructure at a portfolio of discrete locations. Concurrently with the transaction, SVP refinanced its existing credit facility to support additional development projects.

TD Securities acted as sole agent on the private placement and left lead arranger and sole bookrunner on the credit facility refinancing.

About SVP

Strategic Venue Partners is a leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service. The company partners with venues and carriers to design, develop, install, own, operate and upgrade bespoke in-building wireless systems, utilizing the latest technologies such as Distributed Antenna Systems, Public Safety Systems, Citizens Broadband Radio Service (OnGo®) / Private LTE, Real Time Location Services, Fiber assets, Wi-Fi and Internet Protocol Television. Our proprietary, utility-based model actively builds a future in which underserved enterprise venues can grow, evolve and ignite their own technological futures through robust network connectivity, without financial barriers and backed by a trusted, consultative partner that is there with them for every step of the way. Join us in unleashing the power of wireless connectivity to optimize your operations and fuel your future growth. Visit www.strategicvenue.com .

About Tiger Infrastructure Partners

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger Infrastructure's value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger Infrastructure believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger Infrastructure maintains offices in New York and London. Visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com .

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM , TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy.

