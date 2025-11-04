Strategic Partnership Between Venture Hub and Zoth.io Advances Global Tokenization Infrastructure, Expected to Strengthen Intellistake's Position in the Sector

Key Highlights

Pending Acquisition: Intellistake (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) has a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% of Singularity Venture Hub (" SVH ") (subject to conditions) 1 . The partnership between SVH and Zoth.io demonstrates the type of ecosystem collaboration Intellistake expects to support following closing of the acquisition.

Intellistake (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) has a to acquire 100% of Singularity Venture Hub (" ") (subject to conditions) . The partnership between SVH and Zoth.io demonstrates the type of ecosystem collaboration Intellistake expects to support following closing of the acquisition. Strategic Partnership: Venture Hub will provide advice on Tokenomics, Go-To-Market strategy, Network support, Business Development and Partnerships services to Zoth, a leader in stablecoin and real world asset ("RWA") infrastructure recognized by leading media outlets as a top emerging player in the PayFi and RWAFi sectors 2 .

Venture Hub will provide advice on Tokenomics, Go-To-Market strategy, Network support, Business Development and Partnerships services to Zoth, a leader in recognized by leading media outlets as a top emerging player in the PayFi and RWAFi sectors . New Product Launch: Zoth recently unveiled PayX7 , a cross-border settlement and payment platform integrated with ZeUSD , its native yield-bearing stablecoin . Connecting financial institutions, fintechs, and payment networks across 30+ global corridors for near-instant settlements with near-zero transaction costs 3 .

Zoth recently unveiled , a cross-border settlement and payment platform integrated with , its native yield-bearing . Connecting financial institutions, fintechs, and payment networks across 30+ global corridors for near-instant settlements with near-zero transaction costs . Scalable Regulatory Framework: Operating under CIMA and BVI oversight , Zoth's regulated infrastructure allows institutions to launch tokenized funds and stablecoins across 127 jurisdictions , backed by secure custody, compliance, and reserve management. Progressing toward a U.S. GENIUS Act-compliant infrastructure.

Operating under , Zoth's regulated infrastructure allows institutions to launch tokenized funds and stablecoins across , backed by secure custody, compliance, and reserve management. Progressing toward a U.S. GENIUS Act-compliant infrastructure. Institutional Growth: Zoth has reported a $250M tokenization pipeline , with 15+ institutional partners including leading global banks, asset managers, digital infrastructure providers, and blockchain technology leaders 2 .

Zoth has reported a , with 15+ institutional partners including . Strategic Access for Intellistake: Upon completion of the SVH acquisition, Intellistake will gain strategic exposure to the expanding RWA, tokenization and stablecoin ecosystem and technologies, aligning with its mission to support decentralized AI and tokenized infrastructure through compliant, institutionally aligned partnerships.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today announced its support for the partnership between Singularity Venture Hub and Zoth.io ("Zoth"), a leading modular infrastructure provider for RWA tokenization, stablecoin issuance, and on-chain settlement.

Through this collaboration, SVH will advise and support Zoth's expansion strategy; covering tokenization design, capital formation, and treasury integration, while Zoth continues to build compliant, high-throughput financial infrastructure serving institutional and fintech clients worldwide.

Institutional Infrastructure for the Tokenized Economy

Zoth's modular Stablecoin Operating System (Stablecoin OS) enables institutions to launch, scale, and monetize stablecoins and RWA-backed financial products in under 90 days. Built for regulatory compliance and capital efficiency, its platform integrates risk management, reserve transparency, and embedded distribution rails.

Zoth's newly launched PayX7 platform--powered by Zoth's yield-bearing stablecoinZeUSD--addresses one of finance's largest pain points: slow, expensive cross-border settlements. PayX7 connects licensed money transfer agents, fintechs, and banks via a smart routing engine, achieving real-time settlements and near-zero transaction costs.

PayX7's integration with Zoth's FAAST (Fund-As-A-Service for Tokenization) framework extends these capabilities to regulated tokenized funds, bridging institutional-grade RWAs such as Treasury Bills, ETFs, and short-term credit with scalable on-chain payment and settlement rails.

Pending completion of Intellistake's proposed acquisition of SVH, the partnership with Zoth is expected to form part of Intellistake's broader ecosystem strategy to support the expansion of decentralized finance and tokenized infrastructure.

Through SVH's advisory and incubation activities, Intellistake anticipates (following completion of the SVH acquisition) indirect participation in high-growth sectors such as RWA tokenization, stablecoin infrastructure, and regulated payment network technologies. This strategic alignment reflects Intellistake's long-term vision to bridge institutional finance with emerging blockchain-based systems through compliant, scalable partnerships.

Pritam Dutta, CEO of Zoth comments "Zoth exists to close the gap between traditional finance and on-chain liquidity. Our mission is to simplify the launch and operation of stablecoins, RWAs, and cross-border payments through a unified platform. SVH's expertise in treasury management and tokenization advisory complements our regulatory and technological foundation, accelerating our mission to deliver compliant, real-world utility for the next generation of global finance."

"Zoth represents the convergence of innovation and compliance--the exact combination institutional markets have been waiting for. SVH's role is to bring structured fundraising, treasury discipline, and ecosystem connectivity to accelerate their growth. The integration of Zoth's Stablecoin OS and PayX7 with SVH's advisory capabilities creates a powerful framework for scalable tokenized infrastructure, perfectly aligned with our incubation thesis," adds Amaury Dalleur, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Singularity Venture Hub

"The partnership between SVH and Zoth underscores the caliber of collaborations emerging within our ecosystem." Jason Dussault, CEO Intellistake Technologies Corp. notes. "Zoth's technology directly addresses the institutional demand for tokenized assets, compliant stablecoins, and high-speed settlement infrastructure. With our pending acquisition of SVH, Intellistake expects to be strategically positioned to participate in the growth of these next-generation financial systems; responsibly, securely, and with long-term institutional alignment."

Completion of the SVH acquisition remains subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence, the negotiation, and execution of a definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") that will include representations, warranties, covenants, indemnities, termination rights, and other provisions customary for a transaction of this nature, no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange, and shareholder approval of SVH, if required.

About Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE:E41) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.com/

About Singularity Venture Hub

Singularity Venture Hub (SVH) a Cayman Islands-based company, comprises of Singularity Hub (Cook Island VASP) and Singularity TM AG, a Swiss-regulated digital-asset firm specializing in treasury management, incubation, and market advisory for emerging AI and Web3 companies. SVH provides institutional clients with compliant solutions for custody, liquidity management, and on-chain yield generation. Its incubation arm bridges digital asset structuring and traditional capital formation, supporting the growth of regulated, real-world tokenized economies.

Website: https://www.singularityventurehub.ai

About Zoth.io

Zoth.io is building the world's first full-stack Stablecoin Operating System, empowering institutions to launch, scale, and manage stablecoins and RWA-backed digital assets under unified, compliant infrastructure. Operating under the oversight of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC), Zoth's ecosystem includes ZeUSD (a yield-bearing omni-chain stablecoin), PayX7 (a next-gen remittance and settlement network), and FAAST (Fund-As-A-Service tokenization platform). Recognized by CB Insights, Messari, and RootData as a top-5 global player in the tokenization and PayFi sector, Zoth is redefining the future of digital finance.

Website: https://www.zoth.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the benefits of the acquisition of SVH, the benefits of the SVH–Zoth partnership, details regarding Zoth's business, and Intellistake's strategy to support tokenized, decentralized AI infrastructure, and, once the SVH acquisition is complete, access to one of the most credible projects reshaping the global compute landscape.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and SVH are satisfied with their respective due diligence; the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure of the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052