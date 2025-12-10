$2.17 Million in Proceeds Received by Intellistake from Warrant Exercises

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") announces that since October 2025, it has received a total of $2,171,714 in proceeds from the exercise of warrants. This includes $114,400 in proceeds received from the Company's Chief Executive Officer – Jason Dussault. It has used, or will use, these proceeds for acquisitions of digital currencies, research & development and marketing, repayment of existing accounts payable, investor relations expenditures, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

"I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support. This additional investment underscores the confidence in what we believe is an exceptionally exciting sector with long-term potential. The additional steps taken in divesting our food business allows our team to focus more deeply on our core initiatives in AI software solutions, validator operations, plans for tokenization and custodial digital-asset management. With recent advisory board additions and the collaboration with Orbit AI, we are also evaluating modular data centres. The food business divestiture also meaningfully streamlines our operations by significant reducing the associated monthly expenses."

The Company also announces an update on its legacy business of manufacturing and distributing a line of healthy, gluten-free and allergen free food products (the "Food Business"). The Company has not identified a transaction for the Food Business, but it did retain an independent valuation advisor to assist with preparing an internal valuation of the Food Business. The valuation has been completed and the Board of Directors evaluated the valuation as part of the divestiture process. Following a review of valuation and available alternatives, the Company has elected to cease operations of the Food Business. The last day of manufacturing activity will be December 19, 2025. All employees associated with the Food Business have been terminated, except for two caretaker employees. The Company plans to produce and distribute the remaining inventory and then preserve the facility on care and maintenance. The Company is evaluating a sale of the equipment and certain intellectual property (including trademarks and trade secret recipes), along with a sublease of the facility. The Food Business is not material to the Company's present operations.

About Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI and blockchain infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic participation in digital asset networks and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized technologies and the requirements of public companies, institutions and other regulated entities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the expected use of proceeds from the warrant exercise proceeds; the Company's intention with respect to the Food Business; and Intellistake's strategy to support tokenized, decentralized AI infrastructure.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH") are satisfied with their respective due diligence; the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the Company is able to raise sufficient financing to complete the announced investment into Orbit AI; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; the Company fails to raise sufficient financing to complete the announced investment into Orbit AI; Orbit AI is unable to raise sufficient financing to complete its launch of satellites on the timelines proposed or at all; technical risks associated with Orbit AI's planned operations; failure of the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

