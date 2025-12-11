Intellistake Completes US$500,000 Investment in Orbit AI and Orbit AI Concludes Following Successful First Orbital Cloud Launch

Key Highlights:

Intellistake has now completed its initial US$500,000 strategic equity investment in Orbit AI.

in Orbit AI. On December 10, 2025 Orbit AI successfully launched its first Orbital Cloud satellite.

Intellistake is working toward inclusion of its blockchain-verification payload on Orbit AI's next scheduled mission in Q1 2026 , subject to engineering and regulatory approvals.

, subject to engineering and regulatory approvals. Orbital compute is gaining momentum amid constraints on terrestrial data centres, with over 500 rocket launches occurring globally in the past two years.1

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") a developer of decentralized AI and blockchain infrastructure, today congratulated Orbit AI ("Orbit AI") on the successful launch of its first Orbital Cloud satellite and confirms it has now completed its previously announced US$500,000 strategic equity investment in the Singapore-based aerospace company.

On December 10, 2025 Orbit AI successfully launched its first Orbital Cloud satellite. (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

This inaugural satellite marks Orbit AI's first step toward building its Orbital Cloud network -- an architecture where AI compute, connectivity and blockchain-verified processing occur directly in low-Earth orbit. Intellistake is now working with Orbit AI with the goal of having its first blockchain-verification payload included on Orbit AI's next launch planned for Q1 2026, subject to final engineering and regulatory requirements.

Completion of the US$500,000 investment provides Intellistake with a 1% equity position in Orbit AI under the Collaboration Framework Agreement signed in November 2025. Intellistake also retains an option to invest an additional US$1 million at a valuation tied to Orbit AI's next financing round, with the potential to increase that option to up to US$10 million with Orbit AI's approval.

As global AI demand intensifies, ground-based infrastructure is increasingly limited by power availability, cooling requirements and land constraints. Over 500 orbital launches in the last two years alone highlight how quickly space-based alternatives are becoming feasible.¹ This trend was echoed publicly on December 7 when Elon Musk stated that satellites equipped with localized AI compute could become "the lowest-cost way to generate AI bitstreams" due to tightening terrestrial energy supply.2

Orbit AI's system combines in-orbit AI compute (DeStarAI), decentralized communications (DeStarlink) and blockchain-verified nodes. Intellistake's role focuses on the trust layer of this environment -- validator and node infrastructure intended to authenticate data, verify workloads and coordinate decentralized processes between satellites.

"The successful launch of our first Orbital Cloud satellite moves this architecture from concept toward active capability," said Gus Liu, Co-Founder of Orbit AI. "With Intellistake completing its investment and preparing verification systems for our next mission, we are strengthening the trust layer needed to scale this network."

"We want to congratulate Orbit AI on this huge milestone," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "Seeing their first satellite in orbit is an incredible moment for the entire ecosystem. AI infrastructure on Earth is already pushing up against real constraints, and this launch shows how quickly the future is moving beyond the ground. We're excited about what Q1 brings as we work toward contributing the blockchain-verification layer for their next mission."

Orbit AI plans to expand its constellation beginning in 2026, with larger-scale deployments anticipated through 2028–2030. Intellistake looks forward to supporting these milestones as decentralized AI and blockchain architectures extend beyond Earth.

About Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI and blockchain infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic participation in digital asset networks and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized technologies and the requirements of public companies, institutions and other regulated entities.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake, visit: www.intellistake.com .

About Orbit AI

Orbit AI is a Singapore-based aerospace company building the Orbital Cloud, a decentralized low-Earth-orbit satellite network that combines global connectivity, orbital AI compute and blockchain-verified nodes in space. Orbit AI's architecture is designed to deliver solar-powered compute payloads, mesh-network connectivity and digital-sovereignty services for customers worldwide.

To learn more about Orbit AI visit: www.orbitai.global or x.com/OrbitAI_OAI

