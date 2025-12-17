Intellistake Technologies Corp. Appoints Dr. Ben Goertzel, Leading Artificial Intelligence Researcher and SingularityNET Founder, to Advisory Board as a Special Advisor to the CEO to Advance Decentralized AI Integration

Key Highlights:

Intellistake Technologies Corp. has appointed Dr. Ben Goertzel , a leading researcher and entrepreneur in artificial intelligence, to its Advisory Board as Special Advisor to the CEO.



Dr. Goertzel will provide strategic guidance on integrating Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) principles within Intellistake's digital asset and decentralized infrastructure operations.



His appointment supports the Company's continued focus on responsible innovation across AI-driven financial and compute systems.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ben Goertzel to its Advisory Board as Special Advisor to the CEO. Dr. Goertzel will provide guidance on the Company's initiatives in artificial intelligence ("AI") and decentralized compute infrastructure, with a focus on the strategic integration of Artificial General Intelligence ("AGI") concepts into the Company's evolving digital asset ecosystem.

Dr Ben Goertzel - Special Advisor to Intellistake CEO (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

Dr. Goertzel is an AI researcher, mathematician, and entrepreneur and regarded as the "father of AGI", the founder and Chief Executive Officer of SingularityNET,¹ a decentralized platform for AI services, and the CEO of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI Alliance).² Over his career, he has authored more than twenty scientific books and hundreds of research papers on AI, cognitive science, and complex systems. Dr. Goertzel launched the term and concept of "Artificial General Intelligence" in his 2005 book of that name, and has since contributed considerably to the advancement of AGI--the pursuit of machines capable of understanding or learning any intellectual task that a human being can perform.³ He has also discussed AGI and the future of AI in widely followed long-form interviews, including The Joe Rogan Experience and the Lex Fridman Podcast.⁴

As Intellistake continues to expand its validator operations and digital infrastructure, Dr. Goertzel's expertise will help guide the Company's strategic direction in combining decentralized AI and blockchain technologies. His advisory role will strengthen the Company's long-term objectives in developing and supporting secure, scalable platforms that enable intelligent digital asset operations.

Quote from Jason Dussault

"This appointment reflects Intellistake's commitment to building credible, long-term infrastructure as digital assets and AI converge," said Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "Dr. Goertzel is a recognized leader in artificial intelligence research, and his guidance will support our priorities as we scale decentralized infrastructure responsibly."

Quote from Dr. Ben Goertzel

"I'm very excited to join Intellistake as an advisor," said Dr. Ben Goertzel. "We are entering into a phase when both advanced AI and blockchain tools and concepts are rapidly pervading the mainstream economy. Intellistake is posed to play a leading role in this new phase, advancing practical applications of decentralized intelligence across multiple vertical markets, accelerating progress toward AGI while maintaining high standards of transparency and accountability."

Intellistake welcomes Dr. Goertzel to its Advisory Board and looks forward to benefiting from his extensive experience in artificial intelligence and decentralization. The Company remains committed to developing compliant, data-driven infrastructure supporting the future of digital assets and intelligent computation.

Source References

SingularityNET: https://singularitynet.io/ ASI Alliance team page listing Dr. Ben Goertzel as CEO: https://superintelligence.io/about/team/ Springer book: Artificial General Intelligence (Goertzel & Pennachin), 2006/2007: https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-540-68677-4 Podcast appearances- The Joe Rogan Experience https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qfB8clUIaY

Lex Fridman Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpSmCKe27WE

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, expectations regarding the digital currency market, expectations regarding its progress in incorporating AGI concepts, its utility and growth profile, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, expectations regarding validator operations including rewards and revenue generation, the Company's development of its technology and the functionality of its technology.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively and the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

