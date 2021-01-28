Polytechnique Montréal, Neptune Cyber and Davie join forces in the fast-growing area of maritime cyber security

The R&D partnership aims to develop and create and commercialise innovative cyber security systems and products for critical maritime infrastructures

This multi-year investment is being made under Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Polytechnique Montréal, Neptune Cyber and Davie Shipbuilding, have today announced the start of a 5-year R&D partnership focussing on cyber security for maritime critical infrastructure. The partnership, which will create Canada's Maritime Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, aims to develop and commercialize cyber security solutions for the maritime industry.

As in all spheres of life, the acceleration of digitization, automation and hyperconnectivity in the maritime domain has created new challenges for transport, cargo and naval ships as well port installations. All have become new targets for cyber criminals.

Remotely taking control of a navigation system, deficient geolocalization of a ship, hacking of communications systems, computer viruses and ransomware are just some of the attacks that could affect electronic and computer systems used in the management of maritime and port operations.

As of January 1, 2021, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) requires shipowners and operators to integrate the management of cyber risks in their security practices at the next annual validation of their IMO certification. It is the first-ever regulatory framework on cyber security in the maritime industry.

Leveraging Polytechnique Montréal's Cyber Security Team

At the heart of this unique partnership are two highly experienced researchers from Polytechnique Montréal, Professors Nora Cuppens and José M. Fernandez. Renowned for their research in the cyber security of critical infrastructure, cyber resilience and cyber defense, the Professors are enthusiastic about this step forward in maritime cyber security research – a first in Québec.

In the past six years, Prof. Cuppens has focused her research on critical infrastructure protection. Recently arrived from France, where she was an active member of two relevant research chairs: one on critical infrastructure cyber security and the other on cyber defense of naval systems. She joined Polytechnique Montréal to conduct research on the cyber resilience of essential systems and the definition of cyber security metrics to support better decision making.

Prof. Fernandez has for the past 12 years, conducted research on the cyber security of critical infrastructure in several domains including electrical networks, urban traffic control networks and aviation. Prof. Fernandez's and Polytechnique's overall expertise in risk evaluation and protection for cyber-physical systems in other types of critical infrastructure will be critical to the successful delivery of this project for the maritime industry.

Neptune Cyber

Neptune Cyber, a fast-growing Québec cyber security start-up, is the only Canadian company to date offering a full range of services exclusively conceived for the maritime domain. It assists the most important companies in the naval and maritime sectors in Canada and globally to face cyber threats. Its expertise in maritime cyber security will allow the project team to identify the most dangerous cyber attacks, which will be simulated in the experimental "co-emulation" platform that will be developed within this partnership. The use of the co-emulation approach developed at Polytechnique will allow the project team to measure with precision the impact of cyber attacks, develop and test the efficacy of defensive counter-measures, and the security of on-board maritime information systems.

This multi-year contribution is being made through Davie's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) commitments to Canada. The Government of Canada's ITB Policy requires that successful bidders on defence contracts reinvest 100 percent of the value of their contracts back into Canada's economy. For the project, Neptune Cyber and Davie will contribute $1.7 million, of which $500,000 will be in cash and $1.2 million in support and equipment for the duration of this innovative project.

For the partners, the development of a community of interest in the world of maritime cyber security is essential to address future threats. The collaboration is set to grow with other partners in the maritime domain and in cyber security, researchers from university and collegial centres of technology transfer (CCTT), in addition to training centres for maritime personnel in Québec and worldwide.

Thanks to this project, around 10 graduate students at master's and Ph.D. level will be trained to become the first wave of specialized experts in this emerging field. Through them, maritime cyber security best practices will be shared worldwide. They will also focus on areas that require standards and official certifications, as well as the provision of cyber security services and solutions to ensure the security of maritime operations globally.

Quotes

José M. Fernandez, Eng.

Ph.D., Full Professor, Polytechnique Montréal

"Getting such a partnership going, with the possibility of creating an innovation zone encompassing this hub of excellence on maritime cyber security along with with sectorial partners, constitutes a key step towards ensuring the national security and economic stability of Canada and of Quebéc; it is key to protect our critical infrastructures and increase their resilience, in addition to training the next generation of highly qualified experts in a critical domain."

Nora Cuppens, Doct.

Full Professor, Polytechnique Montréal

"We are privileged to be able to gain access through this partnership to Neptune's expertise on maritime cyber security, and also to the installations and marine expertise at Davie, which will allow us to develop solutions that truly address market needs in addition to training a new generation of experts in domain-specific cyber security, a rare asset for industry."

Gwilym Lewis, Chief Executive Officer

Neptune Cyber

"Cyber Security in the Maritime industry has not kept pace with the technology sector. Therefore, with the rapid advances in integrated and connected systems onboard ships, and the resulting risk of attack, there is an urgent need for a better way to be able to understand, model, and plan for the risks that the industry is facing now and into the future. This project is a great step in that direction and a demonstration of our long-term commitment to creating positive change."

James Davies, President and Chief Executive Officer

Davie Shipbuilding

"This is a unique development opportunity for Davie and our valued partners as well as a potential international leadership position for Québec and Canada in the vital emerging cyber security space. Our significant investment in this R&D partnership is also indicative of Davie's strong commitment to taking maritime industry innovation to the next level."

NOTE TO EDITORS:

ABOUT POLYTECHNIQUE MONTRÉAL

Founded in 1873, Polytechnique Montréal is a technological university, and one of Canada's largest engineering teaching and research institutions. It ranks first in Québec in terms of the scope of its research activities. Polytechnique Montreal is located on the Universite de Montreal Campus, the largest Francophone university campus in the America. With more than 50,000 graduates, Polytechnique has trained 22% of all practicing members of the Ordre des ingenieurs du Québec. It offers over 120 training programmes. Polytechnique has 280 professors and more than 9,000 students. Its annual budget reaches $260 million dollars, including a research budget of $100 million dollars.

ABOUT NEPTUNE CYBER

Neptune Cyber is a Canadian cyber security company based in Québec with international reach that works exclusively in the marine sector. The team combines experts in shipbuilding, maintenance, operations and cyber security testing and design. Neptune's services cover the maritime lifecycle from advising on how build and foster a culture of security within crew and shore-based teams to reviewing, testing and advising on the security of on-board systems and vessel IT design, to providing rapid response and advice in the event of a security breach or incident.

ABOUT DAVIE SHIPBUILDING

Based in Levis, Québec, Davie is the first naval shipyard in Canada and a global leader in the delivery of essential and specialized ships to government and commercial clients. Founded in 1825, Davie is the oldest, most important and most efficient naval shipyard in Canada. Our world-class labour force builds and maintains complex ships that allow our clients to protect national and economic security or to respond to critical commercial needs. To know more visit the web site www.davie.ca.

SOURCE Polytechnique Montréal

For further information: Martin Primeau, Polytechnique Montréal, Media Relations Advisor, Tel: +1-514-340-4711 ext.3669, [email protected]; Jeremy Citone, Neptune Cyber, Chief of Technological Development, Cell: +1 418 455-6803, [email protected]; Frederik Boisvert, Chantier Davie, Vice President, Public Affairs, Cell: +1 418 455-2759, [email protected]

Related Links

www.polymtl.ca

