Lassonde family supports the next generation of engineers

with the creation of an institute for disruptive innovation

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - With enormous gratitude, Polytechnique Montréal announces today a historic donation of $50 million that marks a turning point in the development of scientific research and innovation in Québec. This gift from the Pierre Lassonde Family Foundation will enable the creation of an institute dedicated to disruptive innovation, a world-class research and development hub with the dual mission of developing breakthrough technological innovations for society and educating talented people for the high-tech sector.

A strategic driver of innovation in Québec

So-called disruptive innovations radically transform existing technological models, giving rise to new classes of products and solutions that redefine entire industries,create new markets, and offer new opportunities to strengthen the socio-economic impacts of academic research.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Pierre Lassonde believes that the development of new types of semiconductors and photonic devices, and their incorporation into imaging, communication and quantum technology applications, offers this possibility.

"Our aim with this donation is to provide scientists and up-and-coming researchers with the means to imagine, create and implement solutions that will have a real impact on society." He adds: "Québec and Canada have everything they need to make their mark on the global high-tech stage, and I hope this donation will act as a catalyst to help us do exactly that."

A graduate of Polytechnique Montréal (B.Eng 1971) and Chair of the institution's Board of Directors, Mr. Lassonde has always maintained his commitment to his alma mater. After contributing to the construction of the Lassonde Pavillions, he is now making a further gesture in support of engineering education and innovation in Québec.

"Polytechnique has always been central to Quebec's economic transformation, from the development of its cities to the building of dams and the emergence of the aeronautics industry," he says. "I see immense potential for this institution to continue to play this key role in future."

Through his gift, Mr. Lassonde hopes to encourage people with greater means to contribute, as he does, to the creation of forward-looking projects.

"The important thing is not to accumulate wealth, but rather to know how to use it positively," he says, adding: "I am convinced that by supporting our researchers, who are among the best in their field, we will contribute to the emergence of a cutting-edge, tech-enabled business sector in Québec that is also capable of impacting other sectors of the economy."

For her part, Polytechnique Montréal President Maud Cohen says this donation is a major turning point for research and training in high-tech at Polytechnique.

"This is the largest single gift in the history of Polytechnique Montréal, a philanthropic gesture that marks a watershed moment for research and education in the area of high technology," she states. "With this investment, Pierre Lassonde has reaffirmed his role as a builder and his support for the next generation of engineers."

Ms. Cohen also expressed her profound appreciation for "a visionary man whose exceptional generosity testifies to an unwavering commitment to his alma mater, to education and to innovation. His contribution is the catalyst for a transformative initiative that will drive research and train a highly skilled workforce that is poised to shape Québec's technological future."

"Deep tech" philosophy in action

By building on Polytechnique Montréal's existing strengths, and by enabling the addition of complementary research teams, the new institute specializing in disruptive innovation intends to serve as a catalyst for advancement in the high-tech sector by bringing together scientists, engineers and stakeholders. It aims to establish itself as a strong and complementary partner for the major initiatives already in place in Bromont, Québec City and Ottawa to help stimulate Eastern Canada's high-tech sector.

The institute uses the so-called "Deeptech" approach to transform basic research discoveries into practical solutions for our society, in fields such as communications, life sciences, energy and defence, to name but a few.

It will focus some of its initial efforts on developing mid-infrared emission and detection devices, enabling, for example, instruments capable of seeing through fog and snow to be envisaged for safer LiDAR (light detection and ranging) systems for autonomous vehicles; compact technologies for national defence; or ultrasensitive imaging systems for the early diagnosis of cancers. The research teams will also be working on the development of quantum technologies to reduce the energy footprint of digital tech and develop secure communication systems.

Oussama Moutanabbir, a full professor in the Department of Engineering Physics and co-originator of the project, explains: "Our aim is to use our ability to manipulate atoms and photons to overcome one technological barrier after another."

He adds: "We believe we can do this by, firstly, bringing together with complementary expertise from Polytechnique and other players in the ecosystem around the same problem, and also by putting in place everything we need to enable our students to make their aspirations come true. Not only will they be able to continue working on their projects after their studies, but they will also be supported if they are considering setting up a company to take their work to the next levels."

Link to press kit : https://polymtl.info/PolyMTLDFL

About Pierre Lassonde

Engineer Pierre Lassonde is a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, noted for his commitment to education and innovation. Chair of the Board of Directors of Polytechnique Montréal since 2020, he co-founded Franco-Nevada, the first publicly listed gold royalty company, and has supported a number of internationally renowned academic initiatives.

About Polytechnique Montréal

Founded in 1873, Polytechnique Montréal is one of Canada's largest engineering education and research institutions. It is located on the Université de Montréal campus, the largest French-language university campus in the Americas. With more than 61,500 graduates to date, Polytechnique has educated over 22% of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec's current membership. Polytechnique offers more than 120 programs taught by over 300 professors, and welcomes in excess of 10,000 students yearly.

