MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - St-Denis Thompson, a general and specialized contractor and leader in the restoration of historic buildings, masonry and concrete, announces a major transition in its leadership and shareholding structure. A key transaction has been completed with the support of Desjardins Group and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network, marking a new stage in the succession plan for this long-established company.

Thanks to an internal succession plan, St-Denis Thompson's new Board of Directors is now made up of the following shareholders: From left to right, back row - Pierre-Luc Comtois, David Cloutier, Sophie Sirois, Stephan Rivet; middle row - Maxime-Olivier Decoste, Laurence Kerr and Frédéric Labadie; bottom row - Louis-Simon Landry, Ian Lapostolle (president) and Danny Montambault. Photo credit: Dominique Claire-Marie (CNW Group/St-Denis Thompson)

The purpose of the transaction is to support the company's growth and strengthen its leadership by entrusting its management to the team of executives that has contributed to St-Denis Thompson's success for so many years. Founder and President Serge Marchand and Vice-President and General Manager Jean-François Routhier have sold all their shares, while remaining with the company as Sales Director and General Manager respectively.

The Board of Directors of St-Denis Thompson welcomes Danny Montambault as a new shareholder, joining the group of majority shareholders formed by Frédéric Labadie and Ian Lapostolle. The latter executives, already shareholders and vice-presidents with the previous team, will continue to provide the company with their expertise and leadership.

They will be supported by seven minority shareholders, all long-time directors: David Cloutier, Pierre-Luc Comtois, Maxime-Olivier Decoste, Laurence Kerr, Louis-Simon Landry, Stephan Rivet, and Sophie Sirois.

"The promotion of our executives is testament to the strength and depth of our organization," said Ian Lapostolle, new President of St-Denis Thompson. "We are fortunate to have the talent within our teams to ensure a smooth transition, while maintaining the commitment to excellence that is at the core of our DNA."

For his part, Peter Rayes, Regional Vice-President, Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ – Montréal, which is investing as part of a joint venture with the Fonds head office, stated: "To ensure a strong local economy, Québec-based SMEs must continue to be led by people with deep roots in their regions. That is why entrepreneurship is a priority for the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network. We are proud to support the next generation of entrepreneurs at St-Denis Thompson, a company with a solid plan to ensure a successful transition."

And Guy Nadeau, Vice-Chair, Desjardins Business Centre – Montréal, noted: "Desjardins is very proud to be continuing its long-standing business relationship with St-Denis Thompson by supporting its internal succession plan, which enables ownership of the company to remain in Québec. This is a priority for Desjardins Group." He added: "This general contractor's expertise is widely recognized. We are convinced that the new executive team, with its extensive experience within the company, will guarantee the continuation of this leader's mission and growth plan."

These strategic changes reflect the new executive team's commitment to ensuring continuity and pursuing the company's development, while maintaining the values that have made it so successful.

About St-Denis Thompson

St-Denis Thompson, founded in 1996, is a general contractor specializing in the restoration of masonry and concrete buildings, including the resolution of architectural envelope issues in heritage and high-rise buildings. The company delivers innovative, lasting solutions that meet the specific needs of its clients. Its commitment to excellence and safety makes it a preferred partner in the industry. St-Denis Thompson is ranked in the Top 20 of the annual ranking of the most active contractors in Quebec in 2024 (Champions de Construction magazine), and number one in masonry. stdenisthompson.com

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of over 785,000 shareholders.

With net assets of $20 billion as at May 31, 2024, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through venture- and development-capital investments based on the belief that impact is created as much by financial as societal returns. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or its company page on LinkedIn .

A part of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ have invested $1.8 billion in more than 1,800 companies since their inception in 1996.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth-largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $444.3 billion as at June 30, 2024. It has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

