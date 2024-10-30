This acquisition marks a pivotal step in O2 Commerce's long-term vision to position itself among the top e-commerce agencies in North America.

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian-based O2 Commerce, known for its expertise in e-commerce strategy and customer experience, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ZaneRay, a U.S. firm specializing in technology solutions and IT infrastructure. With an already strong presence in both Quebec and the United States, O2 Commerce is expanding its footprint to support its growth and strengthen its position in the North American market.

O2 Commerce and ZaneRay serve an impressive roster of clients across diverse industries. O2 Commerce's clientele includes prominent names such as CH Group & Evenko, BRP, Air Liquide, Arc'teryx, Five Below, and Steelcase. ZaneRay brings its own prestigious portfolio of outdoor and lifestyle brands, including Black Diamond Equipment, Jackson Hole, Yeti Cycles, and Mastercraft Boats, all of which will benefit from expanded expertise and services. Both companies leverage strong technology partnerships with platforms such as Adobe Commerce, Akeneo, BigCommerce, Bloomreach, commercetools, and Shopify, enhancing their ability to deliver integrated, advanced e-commerce solutions.

"This acquisition consolidates our success in the U.S., a market where O2 Commerce is already established, and where growth opportunities are tremendous," said Charles Guimont, President and Founder of O2 Commerce. "By joining forces with ZaneRay, we're enhancing our ability to provide innovative solutions that address the complex needs of large enterprises. Our clients trust us to drive their e-commerce performance, and we're excited to work with the ZaneRay team to bring their ambitions to life," he added.

"By combining our expertise with that of O2 Commerce, we're enhancing our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and standout user experiences tailored to the unique needs of large-scale businesses," said Henry Roberts, CEO of ZaneRay. "Our clients rely on us to elevate their business and technological performance, and this partnership with O2 Commerce will enable us to bring ambitious projects to life and explore new opportunities together," he emphasized.

The acquisition of ZaneRay by O2 Commerce allows both companies to combine their complementary strengths, particularly in architecture, user experience, and UX/UI optimization. This synergy positions O2 Commerce to further expand its footprint in the North American market, delivering unmatched performance and user experiences tailored to meet the specific needs of both B2B and B2C clients through custom solutions.

To learn more about this new chapter and how it will drive our clients to new heights, visit our website dedicated to this exciting journey: https://zaneray.o2commerce.com/

About O2 Commerce

O2 Commerce is a full-service agency specialized in the development and performance of integrated, scalable and innovative ecommerce solutions for B2B and B2C.

About ZaneRay

ZaneRay is a Montana-based digital agency known for its expertise in e-commerce design, UX/UI, and technical solutions. Serving top outdoor, lifestyle, and consumer brands, ZaneRay creates award-winning digital experiences that drive performance and connect with customers.

