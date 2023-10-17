Strange Lake Rare Earth Mining Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous Peoples participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Strange Lake Rare Earth Mining Project, a new open-pit mine located northeast of Schefferville, in Quebec.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to support their participation throughout the planning phase of the federal impact assessment process. During the current comment period, which ends on December 4, 2023 (TBC), the public and Indigenous Peoples are invited to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by November 16, 2023, will be considered.

For more information about the Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the project home page on the Registry website, reference number 85969, and click on "Participant Funding." You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Details about the project can also be found on the project home page.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870.