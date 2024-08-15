Strange Lake Rare Earth Mining Project - Comments Invited on the Draft Joint Impact Statement Guidelines and Public Participation Plan

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador are collaborating to conduct an impact assessment of the Strange Lake Rare Earth Mining Project, a rare earth mine located northeast of Schefferville, Quebec.

As part of the planning phase of the impact assessment process, Indigenous Peoples and the public are invited to review and provide feedback on the draft Joint Impact Statement Guidelines (draft Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan (draft Plan).

The draft Guidelines outline the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provide direction to the proponent, Torngat Metals Ltd., on the studies and information required in its Impact Statement. The draft Guidelines include requirements from IAAC and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The draft Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process and provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 85969). The draft Guidelines and the draft Plan are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on September 23, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file and shared with both jurisdictions.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the draft documents.

September 4, 2024 , from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET (English)

, from (English) September 5, 2024 , from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET (French)

, from (French) September 5, 2024 , from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET (English)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage and click on "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

Torngat Metals Ltd. is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and abandonment of an open-pit rare earth mine, located about 235 kilometres northeast of Schefferville, Quebec. The mine would have a production capacity of up to 36,000 tonnes per day and a lifespan of 30 years. As proposed, the Project would include at the mine site a 1,500-metre-long airstrip, a new metal mill with an ore input capacity of 17,000 tonnes per day, waste rock and tailings piles, and associated buildings. The project would also include a road of about 170 kilometres between the mine site and the new harbour facilities on the Labrador coast.

