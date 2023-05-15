Straight from the horse's mouth: a special RCMP Canadian Sunset Ceremonies

OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting May 19, 2023, the RCMP is proud to host a special 4-day Canadian Sunset Ceremonies event in the National Capital Region (NCR) for the RCMP's 150th anniversary. The show starts at 7 pm on May 19, 20, 21 and 23, the official anniversary, and features the world-famous Musical Ride! (Note: there's no show on May 22.)

For those looking for a great Canadian experience, there is nothing more iconic than seeing our riders in their red serge on beautiful black horses executing a series of cavalry drills choreographed to music.

The Musical Ride performs as the sun sets (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

In addition to the Musical Ride, the show includes:

the Governor General's Foot Guards Band

a blessing by an Algonquin Elder

RCMP and Ottawa Police Pipes, Drums and Dancers

Police Pipes, Drums and Dancers Capital Cowgirls

show jumping with RCMP horses

Admission to this family-friendly event is free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show!

Where: RCMP Musical Ride Centre, 1 Sandridge Road (St. Laurent Blvd. and Sandridge Road)

Public transportation: visitors can access the grounds via OC Transpo route 7

Parking: free parking available off Sir George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway (formerly the Rockcliffe Parkway) in a grassy field, but is dependent on the condition of the field. Please plan accordingly.

Accessible parking: available off of Sandridge Road, but spots fills up quickly so arrive early

The event is a thank you to the people of the NCR and visitors from across Canada for their support of the RCMP.

Join us throughout 2023 as we mark this milestone anniversary across the country, and follow us on social media to join the conversation, using #RCMP150.

Quote

"We're thrilled to carry on our annual tradition, Canadian Sunset Ceremonies, in Ottawa featuring the Musical Ride. This year the event's in honour of the RCMP's 150th anniversary on May 23 and it's the kick off of our special RCMP 150th anniversary tour. We're looking forward to seeing all of you at this fun, family-friendly event."

— Superintendent Kevin Fahey, Officer in Charge, Musical Ride and Heritage Branch, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quick Facts

The first recorded public display of the Musical Ride was in Regina, Saskatchewan , in 1901.

, in 1901. The Musical Ride is composed of a troop of police officers, their horses and the officer in charge. It consists of the execution of a variety of intricate figures and cavalry drills choreographed to music.

The Musical Ride tours every province on a rotational basis to ensure that Canadians across the country are given an opportunity to see them perform.

This year the tour is travelling across much of Canada for #RCMP150, with stops in British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , Ontario , Quebec , New Brunswick , Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia .

