KAMPLOOPS, BC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - the Resilience Institute (TRI) is proud to announce the celebration of Stories of Resilience – Voices from across British Columbia's Interior.

Stories of Resilience – Voices from across British Columbia's Interior brought diverse community members together who were impacted by the devastating wildfires of 2017 to explore the meaning of resilience in the context of back-to-back climate-induced disasters.

"So much changed in 2017 when multiple lightning strikes on July 7th sparked fires throughout the Chilcotin/Cariboo. It became known as the Precipice Fire. Eventually, it raged towards us…"

– Fred, Anahim Lake, BC, Stories of Resilience participant

Working collaboratively with landscape and wildfire artist, Liz Toohey-Wiese, the storytellers co-created stunning artworks to complement their narratives and visually represent their ideas of resilience. Each artist-storyteller pair met online and exchanged ideas about how to translate their narratives into visual representations of resilience.

"To me, resilience means connecting with others, supporting each other, talking with friends and neighbours and exchanging information. We need to listen and learn from cultures such as Indigenous peoples."

– Becky, Kamloops, BC, Stories of Resilience participant

For an in-depth look at the initiative, see the Stories of Resilience – Voices from across British Columbia's Interior StoryMap.

Stories of Resilience is a signature program of the Resilience Institute that brings people together in dialogue and creativity to explore diverse notions of resilience in the context of climate change impacts.

"A foundational concept behind Stories of Resilience is that by identifying the attributes and values that make us personally and collectively resilient, communities will be better able to adapt to climate change and reduce the risk of future disasters."

– Laura Lynes, President / CEO of the Resilience Institute

The expressions of resilience from British Columbia's Interior will be celebrated in two inspiring exhibits (Kamloops, BC and Williams Lake, BC). Both events are free to the public. For more information visit the links below.

Kamloops Community Exhibit, May 2 , click here .

, Williams Lake Community Exhibit, May 4 , click here .

The Resilience Institute is a national charity that works locally and globally with diverse partners to minimize suffering caused by climate impacts. Weaving local and Indigenous ways of knowing with science and technology is a cornerstone of the Resilience Institute's work.

