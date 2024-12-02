The Resilience Institute Wins Canada's Clean50 Top Project of the Year Award

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Resilience Institute is honoured to announce that they have been named Canada's Clean50 Top Project of the Year (https://clean50.com) for their collaboration with the Piikani Lands Department on their "Seeding our Future with Sweetgrass" initiative.

The Clean50 Award annually recognizes projects from across Canada that have made exceptional contributions to advancing climate sustainability. Projects are chosen based on their innovation and ability to inform and inspire other Canadians. The Top Project of the year is then selected at the Clean50 Summit based on votes cast by members of the Clean50.

"I'm humbled that our team is among the top change makers in Canada who are working to mitigate the impacts of climate change through innovative projects," says Laura S. Lynes, President & CEO, The Resilience Institute. "This initiative has been years in the making, and it is thanks to a longstanding, mutually respectful relationship with the Peigan people in Piikani Nation that we have been able to achieve this goal."

Named 'Sūṗii⸱ṗo'omaaksin,' by Elder William Big Bull, which in Blackfoot means 'in the spirit of planting seeds,' this initiative weaves together traditional Blackfoot knowledge and science and technology to explore how Sweetgrass can play a vital role in enhancing climate resilience by naturally sequestering carbon and building the biodiversity of grasslands.

"The real innovation with this project is how it bridged two worlds—Indigenous wisdom and cutting-edge science. This isn't just a climate solution; it's a model of reconciliation—showing how collaboration and community-driven projects can lead to innovative and meaningful outcomes for both people and the planet."

- Dr. Henry Penn, Senior Research Fellow

According to Elder Big Bull, sweetgrass is "a culturally significant plant not just in southern Alberta but to many Indigenous Peoples around the world. It is a connector." This connection extends beyond people. Sweetgrass has the potential to help increase biodiversity, reclaim agricultural land, and ultimately enhance the resilience of Canadian grasslands.

Working closely with the Piikani people, the initiative empowered local community members to take on an active role in the program. From strategizing to research, this in-depth participation leads to more meaningful, long-lasting climate resiliency at a community level.

The Resilience Institute (TRI) is a national charity that works locally and globally with diverse partners to minimize suffering caused by climate impacts. Weaving local and Indigenous ways of knowing with science and technology is a cornerstone of the Resilience Institute's work. For more information about the Resilience Institute, visit TRI's website.

The mission of Piikani Lands is to promote and educate the preservation of Piikani Nation lands and natural resources through education and transparency to ensure the protection of land for future generations.

