MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - To help Canadians get the medical support they need, Dermadry is asking the federal government to stop taxing medical devices. Dermadry has launched a petition on the matter that has surpassed the 500 signatures threshold necessary for it to be presented to the House Of Commons. The Government of Canada will have 45 days to respond to Dermadry's request.

Dermadry has launched a petition to ask the Minister of Finance to put an end to the taxation of necessary medical devices, with the support of Soraya Martinez Ferrada, elected member of parliament for the constituency of Hochelaga. Medical devices are a necessity, not a luxury. However, many devices continue to be taxed like non-essential everyday items. That's why Dermadry strongly believes that they should be tax free and is launching an initiative calling upon the Canadian government to stop taxing medical devices.

The Ministry of Finance has published GST/HST Memorandum 4-2, which establishes specific criteria medical devices must meet in order to be tax free. Based on these criteria, a list of medical devices that are zero-related (meaning they are tax free) can also be found in this Memorandum. Unfortunately, no process currently exists to include new medical devices on the list of zero rated medical devices, even if they meet the criteria of GST/HST Memorandum 4-2. Therefore, many devices that should be zero rated continue to be taxed.

"Why would some diseases be tax free and others taxable? This situation is unfair for Canadians who are in dire need of a solution to their illness" said Mathieu Mireault, co-founder and medical scientific liaison officer of Dermadry.

Together, let's help improve the quality of life of all Canadians without spending their entire health budget!

About Dermadry

Dermadry is a Canadian medical device company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. They manufacture an FDA cleared iontophoresis device that treats hyperhidrosis , a medical condition characterized by excessive sweating. They are committed to educating the public on the condition and improving the lives of the millions affected worldwide. Learn more at dermadry.com and on social media @dermadry.

