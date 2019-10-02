Stop Household Fires Fast With Easy-To-Use First Alert Fire Spray

More than seventy per cent of fire extinguisher owners say that they would not feel very comfortable actually operating one 2 . The unique design of First Alert Fire Spray is as easy to use as other familiar household products and covers a wider surface area – up to three times 3 greater than a typical actuator. First Alert Fire Spray contains a powerful, proven liquid firefighting agent that is effective on common household fires including paper, fabric, wood, cooking oil and electrical fires. Designed specifically for developing fires, the point-and-spray technology provides users with more control. Plus, there are no pins to pull or levers to squeeze.

"Providing homeowners with a user-friendly, affordable solution, the First Alert Fire Spray is intended for consumers who find traditional fire extinguishers intimidating to use," says Tarsila Wey, director of marketing at First Alert. "A fire will spread fast, so it's important that consumers feel confident operating their extinguishing device and can respond quickly."

Designed for one-time use, the product's patented discharge technology features an internal pouch that isolates the contents from the pressure. When the spray nozzle is pressed, only the contents are released and the propellant stays inside the can so that the fire is not agitated. In addition, performance tests demonstrate that the discharge time for First Alert Fire Spray is up to four times4 greater than that of standard household fire extinguishers – giving users more time to fight the fire.

Just under 24 centimeters tall and weighing only 640 grams, First Alert Fire Spray allows users easier maneuverability than bulkier traditional fire extinguishers. The compact, lightweight design also makes it easy to store in cabinets or drawers, or on shelves and countertops. Its user-friendliness and convenient storage make the First Alert Fire Spray a valuable addition to any comprehensive home safety plan.

"The First Alert Fire Spray is great for any room of the house, as well as outside near a grill or tool shed, and its portability makes it a smart safety item to pack when camping," says Wey. "At minimum, home safety experts recommend having at least one fire extinguishing device conveniently located in the kitchen, as well as on every level of the home and in the garage."

The firefighting agent in Fire Alert Fire Spray is non-toxic and easy to clean up. Once the fire is out and the area has cooled down, simply wipe the surface area clean with a damp cloth.

First Alert Fire Spray is available at several retail locations nationwide, including Canadian Tire. For a video of the First Alert Fire Spray in action, check out the First Alert YouTube channel. To learn more about the First Alert Fire Spray and the full line of First Alert home safety products, visit http://firstalert.ca/.

1First Alert Brand Trust Survey, February 2018 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adults, ages 25 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, February 15-19, 2018. Results are statistically significant at a 95 per cent confidence level and can be generalized to the entire adult population in the United States within those statistical parameters. For more information or a copy of the complete survey results, contact Tim Young at LCWA: 312/565-4628 or tyoung@lcwa.com.

2Fire Extinguishing Category Research, Survata, 2016

3Three times wider surface area; typical actuator – 36 cm2 vs. First Alert Fire Spray actuator – 122 cm2

4Four times greater than 2-B:C or 5-B:C kitchen fire extinguisher; minimum of approximately 32 seconds vs. approximately eight seconds.

About BRK Brands, Inc.

BRK Brands, Inc. (Aurora, IL), is a fully owned subsidiary of Newell Brands. For more than 60 years, BRK Brands, Inc. has been the manufacturer of First Alert®-branded home-safety products, the most trusted and recognized safety brand in America. BRK® Brands designs and develops innovative safety solutions including Tundra™ Fire Extinguishing Spray, Onelink by First Alert smart home products, a comprehensive line of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and escape ladders to protect what matters most. Such products are also marketed under the BRK Electronics® brand, The Professional Standard for the builder and contractor audiences. BRK Brands, Inc. products are found in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.firstalert.com, http://www.brkelectronics.com or http://www.newellbrands.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

More information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

