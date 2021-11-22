StoneRidge Insurance Brokers partners with J.M. Johnson

ONTARIO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- SIB Corp., operating as StoneRidge Insurance Brokers ("SIB"), a leading independent provider of insurance and consulting services, whose platforms include an insurance brokerage, MGA/MGU, group benefits and an adjusting firm, has entered into a partnership with J.M. Johnson Insurance Agencies ("J.M. Johnson"), expanding the company's presence into the Manitoba market.

Founded in 1950 and based in Winnipeg, J.M. Johnson has expertise in a broad range of coverages, including insurance for residences, cottages, businesses, travel, life, marine and prize indemnity, among others. J.M. Johnson has two offices located in Winnipeg and will continue to be led by current President Grant Johnson.

"Our partnership with StoneRidge will allow us to provide even more options and expertise to our clients while we continue to deliver the same exceptional service levels that we have for the last 70 years," said Grant Johnson.

"This partnership represents StoneRidge's entry into the Manitoba market" noted Ted Puccini, SIB's CEO and President. "J.M. Johnson's customer-centric approach and long-track record of serving the Winnipeg community are an ideal fit with StoneRidge's culture and philosophy and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence throughout Manitoba with Grant and the J.M. Johnson team."

J.M. Johnson is the seventh investment that SIB has made since partnering with CIVC Partners, LP, a private equity firm (www.civc.com), in November 2019. SIB continues to actively seek additional partnership opportunities and is committed to growing organically and through partnership investments across Canada and is actively seeking partnership/acquisition opportunities.

About SIB

Headquartered in Ancaster, Ontario, with 30 locations, StoneRidge is a leading independent insurance brokerage, MGA/MGU, and adjuster and has been providing a full range of insurance, risk advisory, life and benefits services to businesses, associations and individuals since 1945. For more information on SIB's partnership and investment approach, please visit www.stoneridgeinsurance.ca/partnerplatform.

