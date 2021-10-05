StoneRidge Insurance Brokers partners with BSMW

ANCASTER, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- StoneRidge Insurance Brokers ("SIB"), a leading full-service insurance broker and managing general agent, has entered into a partnership with Barber, Stewart, McVittie & Wallace Insurance Brokers ("BSMW").

BSMW, founded in 1880 with offices in Kingston and Markham, ON, has a long history of providing quality service and innovative insurance products for businesses, group associations, and individuals. The newest StoneRidge retail offices will continue to be led by Gerrit Zwaal, BSMW'S President and CEO.

"Becoming part of the StoneRidge family will provide us with access to additional markets, products and resources as we continue to deliver exceptional levels of service and risk management to our clients" said Gerrit Zwaal, BSMW'S President and CEO.

"We're excited to partner with Gerrit and the rest of the BSMW team" said Ted Puccini, SIB's CEO and President. "The partnership with BSMW further strengthens our position in greater Toronto and establishes a presence in the Markham area."

BSMW is the fifth investment that SIB has made since partnering with CIVC Partners, LP, a US-based private equity firm (www.civc.com), in November 2019. SIB has signed letters of intent to partner with six other brokerages expected to close over the coming months. These partnerships will expand SIB's footprint into additional provinces and further expand the company's presence in Ontario. SIB is committed to growing organically and through partnership investments across Canada and is actively seeking partnership/acquisition opportunities. For more information on SIB's approach, please visit www.stoneridgeinsurance.ca/partnerplatform.

About SIB

StoneRidge is a leading insurance brokerage and managing general agent with 25 locations that has been providing a full range of insurance, risk advisory and life and benefits services to businesses, associations and individuals since 1945. Learn more at www.stoneridgeinsurance.ca.

Press Contact

Trevor Cruise

SVP, Corporate Development

SIB

905-648-6767

SOURCE StoneRidge Insurance Brokers