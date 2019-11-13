STL wins Canadian Urban Transit Association award for its new branding

With new colours, a photo bank and a revamped iconography, the makeover puts people at the core of the message and relies on a more urban art direction. The new branding was first unveiled to the employees, then announced to the general public in June. The concept was developed from scratch by the STL and its advertising agency Forsman & Bodenfors. It is based on a multitude of research and studies conducted since 2016.

"Make public transit out of the ordinary"

The campaign to launch the new branding was accompanied by a pledge to users to "Make public transit out of the ordinary." In addition to emphasizing the innovative facets our bus service, the pledge can be further tailored to our internal communications or even our recruitment efforts by offering prospective hires careers that are "out of the ordinary." The campaign has been primarily poster-driven, although the core element of the campaign is a video that is more "street" in attitude and adopts a bolder tone with the message. The purpose is clearly stated with a running text advocating for our commitment to public transit and its future, meant to inspire the general public as well as employees to aspire to the STL's mission daily.

View the video https://youtu.be/n64iZlb45SU

Quote from STL Board President Éric Morasse

"We are very proud of the new branding, both visually and with respect to the bolder tone. This breath of fresh air and authenticity that reflects more genuinely what we're about has imbued new life into all of our communications and has enabled us to better represent all Laval residents of all ages and backgrounds. The pledge to "Make public transit out of ordinary" motivates everyone at the STL to deliver outstanding quality service and to do our utmost to make public transit even more appealing."

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 46 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,400 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in the world, thanks to initiatives such as being the first in North America to operate a 100% electric 40-foot bus, and introducing as early as 2010 a passenger information system that dispatches real-time bus arrival information to riders. In 2017, the STL rebranded its Quality Commitment Program into the only customer service pledge of its kind in Canada. That same year, it also became the first transit authority in Canada to accept credit cards on buses. www.stl.laval.qc.ca.

