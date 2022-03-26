Steven Del Duca Launches Ontario Liberal 'Plan for Economic Dignity'

Liberal government will create new worker benefits and Canada's first living wage

TORONTO, March 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca launched the Ontario Liberal Plan for Economic Dignity, the party's first economic platform commitment ahead of the 2022 Election Campaign.

"My parents taught me the value of hardwork and the right to a fair wage. In a province as wealthy and healthy as ours, no full-time worker should struggle to make ends meet," Del Duca said. "The Ontario Liberal Plan for Economic Dignity will provide immediate recovery for workers today, and secure new, long-term portable benefits that let all workers save for a good retirement."