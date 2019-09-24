Sternthal Montigny Greenberg St-Germain s.e.n.c.r.l Is the New Name of the Montreal Law Firm Known as SKM Français
Sep 24, 2019, 10:11 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal law firm Sternthal Katznelson Montigny s.e.n.c.r.l. (also known by the initials SKM) is ushering in a new era by rebranding itself as Sternthal Montigny Greenberg St-Germain s.e.n.c.r.l., also referred to as SMGS. The new name indicates the four longstanding partners of the firm: David Sternthal, Jean Montigny, Leon Greenberg and Guy St-Germain.
Its new name marks the start of a new chapter in the evolution of the firm, whose history spans back over a century. Along with a rejuvenated brand image, the firm has a new website, at www.smgs.ca, and a new logo which evokes the teamwork and collegiality which have always been the hallmark of the firm.
Mr. Sternthal stated that "this step in the evolution of our firm will help ensure its continuity while also promoting renewal. I am delighted to provide SMGS with this solid platform to ensure its success."
The firm represents clients based in Quebec as well as throughout Canada and abroad, for Quebec transactions and litigation.
Located at Place du Canada in the heart of downtown Montreal, the firm has a team of 22 people, including 11 experienced and dedicated lawyers providing services to a diverse corporate and individual clientele. Specialized in commercial, corporate and civil law, SMGS will continue to offer personalized services to its diverse clientele, including advice and representation for civil and commercial transactions and litigation, with a focus on the practical application of the law and the specific objectives of their clients.
SOURCE Sternthal Montigny Greenberg St-Germain s.e.n.c.r.l.
For further information: Kat Wnek, Torchia Communications, O : 514 288-8290, poste 234, C : 514 677-9635, kat@torchiacom.com; Paul Vaillancourt III, Torchia Communications, C : 514-996-6224, paulv@torchiacom.com
