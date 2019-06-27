Sterling rebrands Canadian business unit and names new Managing Director of Canada

—Expansion of Canadian Initiatives Led by Newly Appointed Managing Director Jim Hickey—

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ -- Sterling, a leading provider of background and identity services, today announced that its Canadian arm has rebranded as Sterling Backcheck. Jim Hickey, who most recently served as a General Manager at Dun & Bradstreet, was hired to serve as Sterling Backcheck's Managing Director. Hickey will bolster Sterling's growing Canadian presence and manage company operations across the country.

"We are thrilled to launch Sterling Backcheck—and to welcome Jim Hickey as its Managing Director. Jim is a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading successful teams and Canada is one of the most dynamic markets that we serve," said Josh Peirez, CEO, Sterling. "With Jim at the helm, we will continue to build on our foundation of trust and safety."

The rebranding is part of the global strategy announced in March that brings all Sterling international operations and business units under the Sterling brand umbrella. Along with the rebranding, Sterling Backcheck has introduced a new digital brand experience at www.sterlingbackcheck.ca. In the months ahead, Sterling will unveil several major product updates, including a revamped mobile first candidate experience designed to optimize the screening experience that organizations provide to their job applicants.

"The coming months and year ahead will be an exciting time for Sterling Backcheck as we continue to invest, expand and strengthen our resources across Canada. It is an honour to spearhead these initiatives, and to be part of a company that plays such an integral role in helping organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers," said Hickey.

Prior to joining Dun & Bradstreet, Hickey served as President at Net6 Communications and Vice President of Bell Business Solutions. Hickey is a graduate of the University of New Brunswick.

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—provides a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. Sterling has 20 offices in nine countries and conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at www.sterlingcheck.com, and visit Sterling Backcheck at www.sterlingbackcheck.ca.

Media Contact: Damira Bowles

damira@rosengrouppr.com / 646-695-7053

SOURCE Sterling