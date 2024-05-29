STEPPING UP FOR SCOUTS CANADA IN ALBERTA SCOUTS CALLS FOR VOLUNTEERS TO JOIN THE COUNTRY'S LEADING CO-ED YOUTH ORGANIZATION

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - To achieve their audacious 2025 goal to support 50,000 young people with unique opportunities they wouldn't find elsewhere, Scouts Canada (the country's leading co-ed youth organization) is asking volunteers and businesses in Alberta to step up and into Scouting.

Where does Scouts need volunteers to step up the most?

In some areas, Scouts Canada has more youth interested in joining than it has volunteers and could welcome more young people and reduce waitlists with an increase in volunteers to support. They have identified the following key provinces and cities where the need for volunteers is greatest:

Alberta:

Calgary, Airdrie, Fort McMurray, Grand Prairie

British Columbia:

Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam, Kamloops, Burnaby, Prince George, Richmond, Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge, Langley, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Anmore, Nanaimo, Delta.

Ontario:

Toronto, Ottawa, Barrie, Kingston, Aurora, Markham, Manotick, Richmond Hill, Innisfill, Orillia, Unionville, Whitby, Belleville, Bowmanville, Orangeville, Wasaga Beach.

"This is an exciting time to get involved in Scouting," said Stephen Loney, volunteer National Commissioner for Scouts Canada. "We have a revitalized team, an audacious mandate and thousands of youths in Canada waiting to start their Scouting adventures. Our recent survey has shown that people in Canada are feeling overwhelmed and looking for tangible ways to give back to their communities and get involved in positive programs like Scouts to make a difference. Scouts does all of that while allowing volunteers to make a real and positive impact in the lives of young people from coast to coast."

What can People living in Canada do?

As a volunteer, you can empower young people in Canada with confidence and resiliency by supporting a host of creative, teambuilding and inspiring activities. Volunteers can join Scouts Canada from many backgrounds, but no what matter your lived experience is, all people living in Canada have skills that youth can learn from. Some of the most popular groups that join Scouts Canada are:

Active Seniors: Seniors are positive role models who bring invaluable life experience and diverse skills to the Scouts movement.

New Canadians: With new and unique perspectives on the Canadian experience, cultural diversity and resilience, new Canadians bring a fresh view to Scouting.

Parents: Parents make excellent volunteers due to their vested interest in their children's growth. Their familiarity with Scout activities and commitment to their child's development contribute to a supportive and involved presence.

Students: Students make ideal volunteers, bringing youthful energy, a fresh perspective, and a natural ability to connect with fellow youth.

How do volunteers benefit by partnering with Scouts Canada?

"Volunteering is more than just a commitment; it's a collection of impactful moments that resonate with purpose and create lasting change, personal growth, community connection, positive influence on youth and society, career advancement, and more," added Loney.

The many benefits for Scouts volunteers include: Finding their community, building confidence and building a world of resilient young Canadians, gaining practical experience while making a difference, inspiring the next generation of Canadian youth, and most important of all ... having fun.

What can businesses do?

To bring exciting, educational and skill building programs to a variety of keenly waiting communities across the country, Scouts need local businesses to step up and provide spaces for meetings and activities or sponsor your local Scout Group to lead community building projects or embark on adventures that give them skills for life. Owners of halls, restaurants, recreational spaces, and buildings can really help kickstart Scout programs in their communities.

How does Scouts help Canadian Communities?

When youth are empowered with personal progression and leadership opportunities, they can make a big impact on the world around them. When Scouting thrives, so do local communities.

Scouts build genuine relationships with their neighbourhoods by leading positive change through environmental conservation projects, amplifying social issues and supporting humanitarian causes.

Discover new skills, joining a friendly community of lively volunteer 'Scouters' nationwide and start your adventure. Visit Scouts.ca/Volunteer.

About Scouts Canada

Kids and young adults in Scouts chart their own path of discovery. Through a variety of fun experiences with friends, outdoor adventures and contributions to their community, Scouts build resilience and skills that set them up for life. Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26 in multiple languages, reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape and communities. For more information, visit Scouts.ca.

Scouts Canada is a not-for-profit organization (Charitable Registration No.10776 1694 RR0028) and a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

Contact:

Patrick McCaully

Pointman News Creation

[email protected]

Pointmannc.com

SOURCE Scouts Canada