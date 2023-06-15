Stepping Forward for Youth Mental Health

Registration is now open for the 2023 RBC Race for the Kids

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Registration is now open for the 2023 RBC Race for the Kids, in support of Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project (FNP). The 11th annual event will take place at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto on Saturday, September 23 with a 5 km walk/run.

In Canada, as many as 1.2 million youth struggle with mental health or addiction issues, while just one in five receives the care they need. FNP provides critical guidance and support, pairing youth, between 13 and 26 years old, and their families with clinically trained navigators who help them find the mental health and addictions services they urgently need.

"People understand how to get medical help if they have diabetes or asthma, but when a young person has mental health or addiction issues searching for the right help and support can be overwhelming and confusing. Too frequently youth and their families get lost trying to find resources that are best matched to their needs in our health-care system," shares Dr. Anthony Levitt, founder and medical director of FNP. "The support of RBC and the success of the RBC Race for the Kids has allowed the creation of the Family Navigation Project, and we have been able to help thousands of young people and their families find the best mental health and addictions care possible."

To date, RBC Race for the Kids in Toronto has raised more than $20 million for youth mental health. Thanks to this support, as well as other generous donors, FNP has helped more youth move toward a brighter future.

"Young people in our community deserve access to the best resources in support of their mental health," said Kris Depencier, Regional President, Greater Toronto, RBC. "RBC Race for the Kids allows us to get out and get active while supporting these young community members. Thank you to everyone who has taken huge steps forward by participating in this event and unlocking these resources for our young people."

Registration and complete race details are available at rbcraceforthekids.ca. Participants are encouraged to register early before the spots fill up.

To learn more about Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project, visit sunnybrook.ca/familynavigation.

