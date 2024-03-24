Stephen Richardson Named the 2024 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year

Winner Announced Live on The JUNO Awards Broadcast

TORONTO, March 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's leading music education charity, MusiCounts is proud to announce Stephen Richardson from École St. Joseph School in Yellowknife, NT as the winner of the prestigious 2024 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award , presented by Anthem Entertainment .

Stephen Richardson - 2024 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award Winner (CNW Group/MusiCounts)

In his music program, Stephen engages students from kindergarten through to grade 12, incorporating music theory, concert band, choir, songwriting, music video creation, video game scoring, music production, rock band, piano, and African percussion. He also routinely collaborates with the Dene Elders in his community who facilitate Indigenous drum making sessions with students. Stephen listens to what his students are curious about, blends in the latest in brain-based research, and creates innovative and unique programming to align with student interests and needs. Stephen - an active performer and songwriter in his own rock band - is an advocate for bringing conversations about songwriting and the music industry into the classroom.

"MusiCounts is delighted to recognize Stephen Richardson with the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by Anthem Entertainment," said Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts. "Stephen's work highlights the link between the music classroom and the music industry, and he is instrumental in building and fostering a strong community of performers, professionals, and music enthusiasts in Yellowknife. Stephen is an inspiring and innovative educator, and we're so excited to present him with this well-deserved award."

Stephen was revealed as the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award winner on the 53rd Annual JUNO Awards live broadcast from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, NS tonight. He is the first educator from the Northwest Territories to receive this award. He will receive a JUNO Award statuette, a $10,000 cash prize, a grant for École St. Joseph School through the MusiCounts School Music Funding Program , and grants made to additional schools in his honour.

"I am deeply honored and elated to be named the 2024 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year. Thank you to my family, to all the local musicians of both Yellowknife, NT and of my home province of Nova Scotia; musicians who continue to inspire me to be a better one. Thank you to my first music teachers and music engagers: my Mother and Father," said Stephen Richardson, 2024 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award recipient.

"Most importantly, I wish to thank all my students past, present, and future at École St. Joseph School. Their love of music is the fuel that recharges my passion for teaching each and every day. I am also grateful for all of my supportive colleagues and administrators who share my core belief in the transformative power of music education for young learners.

It was especially amazing to receive this award in my home province of Nova Scotia, particularly in the beautiful city of Halifax where I went to university and whose local music scene fostered my passion for a lifelong relationship in music.

Thank you to MusiCounts and Anthem Entertainment for recognizing teachers and celebrating music students with this important award."

Stephen contributes to the profession by mentoring school staff and brings artists touring the North through to École St. Joseph School for performances, workshops, and Q&As. He mentors homeroom educators who are expected to deliver music programming to ensure that students are getting the best music education possible. Originally from Nova Scotia, Stephen pursued his postsecondary studies at Saint Mary's University and Saint Francis Xavier University in Halifax. He's studied inclusive practice, mindfulness, self regulation, and brain-based research to build the impact of his music pedagogy. Inclusivity figures prominently in his teaching; by using noise assist gear and apps, he draws pathways to success for neurodivergent students and kids with exceptionalities. Stephen was previously nominated for the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Each year since 2005, the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award has recognized and honoured an exceptional Canadian music teacher's impact both on students at their school and the broader music education profession. The Award is made possible through the generous support of Anthem Entertainment.

"Great music teachers inspire our future artists, songwriters and music professionals. Anthem is thrilled to celebrate the impact of Stephen's creative approach to music education and mentorship on his community, colleagues, and students," said Jason Klein, CEO of Anthem Entertainment. "We thank Stephen for his dedication and congratulate him on this earned recognition."

For additional information on MusiCounts, please visit musicounts.ca .

Nominees for the 2024 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by Anthem Entertainment:

Zeda Ali - Sunnyview Middle School, Brampton, ON

- Sunnyview Middle School, Robert Bailey - École Charlie Killam School , Camrose, AB

- École , Élisabeth Bouchard-Bernier - École Des Explorateurs, Malartic, QC

Sarah Comerford - Macdonald Drive Junior High, St. John's, NL

- Macdonald Drive Junior High, Stephen Richardson - École St. Joseph , Yellowknife, NT

About MusiCounts:

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realized through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada that put musical instruments into the hands of kids who need them the most. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources for teachers and students; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $18,000,000 in support of music education in Canada.

About Anthem Entertainment:

Anthem Entertainment is one of the world's leading independent music companies. Comprised of award-winning organizations, Anthem Entertainment is home to Anthem Music Publishing, Anthem Records, and a production music division that encompasses Jingle Punks, 5 Alarm Music and Cavendish Music. Headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, and London, Anthem supports and invests in the careers and works of songwriters and artists, and the creation of exceptional music for recording artists and audio-visual productions. Anthem's unique approach combines the resources, power, and reach of a major with the agility, entrepreneurism, and soul of an independent. Anthem's subsidiary businesses include Compact Media, the leading film and television audio-visual secondary rights management company based in London.

