MusiCounts Announces 2025 Teacher of the Year Nominees, Marking the 20th Anniversary of the National Award

Winner To Be Revealed On The JUNO Awards Live Broadcast

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's leading music education charity, MusiCounts , revealed the nominees for the 2025 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award , presented by Anthem Entertainment .

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the prestigious national award which recognizes and honours Canadian music teachers annually. The Award celebrates the accomplishments of educators who strive to preserve the livelihood of music education in their schools and communities. MusiCounts has recognized teachers from 10 provinces and territories across the country with the Award. View the full list of past recipients here .

This year, MusiCounts is proud to highlight five extraordinary nominees from across Canada:

Drew Van Allen - Nakoda Elementary School - Mînî Thnî, AB (formerly Morley )

- Nakoda Elementary School - Mînî Thnî, AB (formerly ) Emily Dominey - Dundas Valley Secondary School - Hamilton, ON

- Dundas Valley Secondary School - Greg Chomut - Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School - Thunder Bay, ON

- - Jeannie Hunter - Nepean High School - Ottawa, ON

- Nepean High School - Robert Colbourne - Holy Heart of Mary Regional High School - St. John's, NL

Drew Van Allen is a dedicated music educator with over a decade of experience, blending cultural narratives, modern technology, and creative expression to make music education accessible and engaging. He incorporates Stoney cultural reinterpretations of popular songs, and collaborates with Elders to celebrate students' heritage and foster understanding. His classes also explore music and video production, empowering students with technical skills and a creative outlet. Drew has earned national recognition for his innovative approach to teaching and cultural preservation.

Emily Dominey is a passionate music teacher, dedicated to transforming traditional band music programs by seamlessly integrating technology, incorporating culturally responsive resources, and prioritizing real-world experiences and student voice. A strong advocate for equity, she creates an inclusive environment where every student feels represented and empowered and aims to ensure all students have working instruments and equal opportunity for musical development. Through her innovative approach, Emily ensures her program is not only accessible, but also resonates with students' unique identities and life experiences.

Greg Chomut is a devoted teacher, musician and community advocate, who is committed to creating a supportive and inspiring learning environment for Indigenous youth. Known for his creative teaching style, he has an unwavering dedication to making a meaningful impact on his students' lives and received the Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence in 2020. He also co-founded the Wake the Giant Music Festival, celebrating Indigenous culture and promoting inclusivity in the Thunder Bay community.

Jeannie Hunter has taught a wide range of music programs with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board for over 30 years, and has spent her career advocating for equity, diversity, and inclusion. She was the founding director of Brookfield High School's 'World Voices Choir,' which collaborated with social justice organizations to use music as a tool for social change. Jeannie's students have received national accolades, including the title of 'Canada's Greatest Music Class'. Additionally, Jeannie has received several teaching awards, is an instructor with Orkidstra, and involved with the Ontario Music Educators' Association.

Robert Colbourne is a dedicated music educator, advocate and choral director with over 20 years of experience. He has worked with students of all ages, from elementary to post-secondary, nurturing their love for music and developing their vocal technique and performance skills. In addition to teaching he conducts three choirs, serves as an associate conductor with Shallaway Youth Choir, and is an International Baccalaureate Music workshop leader and examiner. Robert's choirs have won national accolades and he was named the Royal Conservatory Atlantic Teacher of Distinction.

"The nominees for the 2025 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by Anthem Entertainment, represent excellence in music education in Canada," says Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts. "They are dedicated, caring, and talented professionals who give students lifelong lessons through the power of music. Congratulations to the nominees!"

The 20th recipient of the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award will be announced on the 2025 JUNO Awards live broadcast from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC on March 30th. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize, a substantial contribution to their school's music program through the MusiCounts School Music Funding Program , a JUNO Award statuette, and grants made to additional schools in their honour.

"Anthem Entertainment is proud to partner with MusiCounts to give these exceptional teachers the recognition they deserve. Teachers are an important part of the music industry's infrastructure, and set the path for future musicians, songwriters, and music professionals alike. The nominees for the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award have much to be proud of," says Jason Klein, CEO of Anthem Entertainment.

For more information on MusiCounts, please visit musicounts.ca .

Full biographies for all of the nominees are available here , and images are available here .

About MusiCounts:

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realized through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada that put musical instruments into the hands of kids who need them the most. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources for teachers and students; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $18,000,000 in support of music education in Canada.

About Anthem Entertainment:

Anthem Entertainment is one of the world's leading independent music companies. Comprised of award-winning organizations, Anthem Entertainment is home to Anthem Music Publishing, Anthem Records, and a production music division that encompasses Jingle Punks, 5 Alarm Music and Cavendish Music. Headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, and London, Anthem supports and invests in the careers and works of songwriters and artists, and the creation of exceptional music for recording artists and audio-visual productions. Anthem's unique approach combines the resources, power, and reach of a major with the agility, entrepreneurism, and soul of an independent. Anthem's subsidiary businesses include Compact Media, the leading film and television audio-visual secondary rights management company based in London.

