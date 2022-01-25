Saguenay organization will be able to strengthen its capacity for innovation and technology transfer in support of businesses and organizations across Quebec's regions.

SAGUENAY, QC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $871,480 in financial assistance for the Centre de géomatique du Québec. This organization, which has the status of a college centre for technology transfer (CCTT), helps businesses and organizations with their geomatic research and development activities. The non-repayable contribution has enabled it to purchase the specialized, cutting-edge equipment needed to acquire, manage, and visualize large 3D data sets, in addition to creating two jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to develop the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, including here in the Saguenay region. Leveraging these assets is key to ensure an inclusive recovery and create good jobs in all our communities."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good‑quality jobs is a core priority for us. That is why we are providing our support to the Centre de géomatique du Québec, an organization whose success is raising the profile not just of the Saguenay region, but of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to assist workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"Thanks to this financial assistance from CED, we have been able to acquire new state‑of-the-art resources to continue to help businesses and organizations across Quebec's regions to develop and innovate. This support very much recognizes the geomatics expertise our team has developed over several years, something we are very proud of."

Dominic Tremblay, Acting Executive Director, Centre de géomatique du Québec

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

