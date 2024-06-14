Mr. Labbé's journey in the arts began as a dancer on an international tour with the American troupe Up With People. He further honed his skills in contemporary dance through studies at Concordia University and the École de danse contemporaine de Montréal, where he completed his training in 2002. Labbé's performance career includes notable appearances in Jacques Languirand's Man Inc. and participation in three film productions choreographed by Estelle Clareton, Hélène Blackburn, and Danielle Tardif between 2001 and 2003.

In 2004, Labbé transitioned into arts management, joining Tangente as Production Manager and later assuming the role of Programming Assistant in 2006. His leadership potential soon became evident as he ascended to General and Artistic Co-Director positions from 2010 to 2013, alongside co-founder Dena Davida. In 2013, Labbé took on the role of General Manager, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic and forward-thinking leader in the Quebec arts community. Labbé's tenure at Tangente has been characterized by his unwavering commitment to fostering inventiveness and exploration in contemporary dance. His transformative leadership was instrumental in overcoming the challenges of relocating Tangente to the ÉDIFICE WILDER - Espace Danse, establishing it as a vibrant hub for artists and audiences alike.

Labbé's commitment to the arts extends beyond his managerial roles, evidenced by his service on the boards of La Danse sur les routes du Québec and Mandala Sitù. He also served as the president of Chantier Relève disciplinaire at the 2009 Grands Chantiers organized by the Regroupement Québécois de la danse.

Labbé's multifaceted career path reflects his unwavering dedication to evolution and innovation in the field of arts and culture in Quebec. Moreover, Labbé's forward-thinking approach recognizes the evolving landscape of dance, particularly in light of technological advancements. His emphasis on openness and adaptability motivates his team to thrive amidst change, ensuring Ballets Jazz Montréal remains at the forefront of artistic innovation.

In this new role as Executive Director, which will begin on July 29th, Labbé is poised to steer the company into an exciting new chapter of growth and artistic exploration. He is eager to work alongside Artistic Director, Alexandra Damiani, in leading the company towards continued success and impact on the global stage. Reflecting on his appointment, Stéphane Labbé shared, "I am deeply honoured to join Ballets Jazz Montréal, an internationally renowned company that embodies the dynamism and excellence of Quebec dance. I am proud to contribute to the success and influence of this emblematic company, where every gesture is an affirmation of excellence in the performing arts. I look forward to collaborating with top-notch artists whose unique personalities and talents inspire audiences the world over. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of creativity, creating works that are as innovative as they are captivating, with the aim of spreading the passion of dance with an ever-growing number of spectators."

"We are delighted to welcome Stéphane to the executive management of our team. I am convinced that his exceptional leadership and strong creativity will propel BJM to unprecedented horizons of growth. His great vision and remarkable experience in the arts and culture milieu will definitely be an asset to our team," emphasizes François Vaqué, Chairman of the Board at Ballets Jazz Montréal.

About Ballets Jazz Montréal:

Ballets Jazz Montréal is an internationally renowned contemporary dance company founded in 1972. With Alexandra Damiani as Artistic Director since 2021 and its troupe of high-caliber dancers from around the world, the company continues to pursue its original mission while collaborating with celebrated contemporary dance choreographers that push boundaries and explore new ways of moving and expressing emotion. Ballets Jazz Montréal is one of the most prolific dance companies in Canada and a major force on the Montréal cultural scene. To date, Ballets Jazz Montréal has presented over 3,250 performances in 60 countries, reaching a total audience of nearly 3 million spectators.

SOURCE Ballets Jazz Montréal

For information and interview requests: Antonios Bougiouris, Marketing and Communications Manager, 514.588.5843, [email protected]